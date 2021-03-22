Risk Advisory: OSA-DWS Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Scam

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) together with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (DWS) issue this joint risk advisory alerting New Mexicans of COVID-19 related unemployment insurance (UI) scams. Both agencies are calling for increased awareness for New Mexicans seeking UI benefits. In light of the continuing COVID-19 public health emergency, State Auditor Colón and Secretary McCamley are reminding New Mexicans to be aware as fraudsters continue to perpetuate numerous schemes related to the pandemic.

