Risk Advisory: OSA-DWS Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Scam

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) together with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (DWS) issue this joint risk advisory alerting New Mexicans of COVID-19 related unemployment insurance (UI) scams. Both agencies are calling for increased awareness for New Mexicans seeking UI benefits. In light of the continuing COVID-19 public health emergency, State Auditor Colón and Secretary McCamley are reminding New Mexicans to be aware as fraudsters continue to perpetuate numerous schemes related to the pandemic.

Check here for Full Advisory

