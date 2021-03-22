As Seasons Change, Senate Democrats Maintain Spring in their Step with Another Busy Week in the Legislature

Bills on financial empowerment, reproductive health care, health equity, preventative health care coverage, and worker’s rights all head to committees this week

DENVER, CO - As the Senate calendar continues to grow, several legislative priorities hope to blossom in committee this week. Highlights include:

SB21-148: Creation Of The Financial Empowerment Office, sponsored by Senator Gonzales.

Our economic system is constructed in a way that perpetuates cycles of poverty and continues to inhibit economic mobility for the most vulnerable Coloradans. As we rebuild our economy, we must do more to lift up our most marginalized communities and give them the tools to reach economic prosperity. This bill will establish the Financial Empowerment Office to grow the financial resilience and well-being of Coloradans through specified community-derived goals and strategies. The Office will provide tools and resources that improve Coloradans’ financial management, promote financial stability, expand access to financial counseling, increase access to affordable banking and low-cost credit, and identify barriers to financial empowerment.

This bill will be heard by the Senate Finance Committee at 1:30PM today, Monday March 22nd in the Old Supreme Court Chambers.

SB21-009: Reproductive Health Care Program, sponsored by Senator Jaquez Lewis.

Starting a family is no small decision, and it is one that should be done with careful and calculated planning. This bill seeks to assist those who are thinking of starting a family by establishing the Reproductive Health Care Program to provide a 12-month supply of contraceptives and counseling services without prior authorization or co-pays to eligible individuals, regardless of citizenship status.

This bill will be heard by the Senate Health & Human Services Committee at 1:30PM today, Monday March 22nd in Senate Committee Room 357.

SB21-181 Equity Strategic Plan Address Health Disparities, sponsored by Senators Fields & Coram.

Last year, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment declared racism a public health crisis. Social determinants such as zip code, ethnicity, income, food, and housing too often lead to significant health disparities and result in people of color being disproportionately impacted by sickness and instability. We must address these systemic inequities and racial biases baked into our institutions. This bill establishes the Health Disparities and Community Grant Program, which will award money for the purposes of positively affecting social determinants of health – reducing the risk of future disease and health conditions in underrepresented populations.

This bill will be heard by the Senate Health & Human Services Committee at 1:30PM today, Monday, March 22nd in Senate Committee Room 357.

SB21-016: Protecting Preventive Health Care Coverage, sponsored by Senators Moreno & Pettersen.

Although preventative healthcare screenings can significantly increase life expectancy and reduce potential insurance costs, many screenings aren’t covered by typical health plans, leaving consumers to bear the burden of cost. This bill requires the addition of several preventative health care services--including osteoporosis screening, urinary incontinence screening and STI health care--to be covered by health plans so that everyone can get the preventive care they need, regardless of cost.

This bill will be heard by the Senate Health & Human Services Committee at 1:30PM on Wednesday March 24th in Senate Committee Room 357.

SB21-176: Protecting Opportunities And Workers' Rights Act, sponsored by Senators Winter & Pettersen.

For too long, individuals – particularly women – have faced workplace harassment and discrimination without proper protections, leaving bad actors unchecked, providing no incentive for employers to address bad behavior, and allowing abuse to endure without real repercussions. The POWR Act establishes caregivers as a protected status and ensures that employers don’t discriminate against those caring for children or loved ones – a crucial provision if we are going to fully recover from this pandemic both socially and economically.

This bill will be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee at 1:30PM on Thursday March 25th in the Old Supreme Court Chambers.

To listen to committee hearings, visit leg.colorado.gov/watch-listen. The full Senate calendar for the week can be found at http://leg.colorado.gov/session-schedule?type=senate