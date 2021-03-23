BET Alumni Presents Salute To The Women Of BET On Clubhouse March 24

BET female on-air talent, executives and behind-the-scenes personnel come together for a Women's History Month celebration.

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BET Alumni will host a special session on Clubhouse entitled Salute To The Women Of BET in recognition of Women's History Month Wednesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. EDT. The two-hour gathering will feature a conversation with ladies from all levels of the network who will share anecdotes and other remembrances and how the BET experience shaped their careers and future aspirations.The featured panelists for Ladies Night will be Sherry Carter (Video Soul); Sabrina Dames (BET News); Free (106th and Park); Leslie Segar (“Big Lez” from Rap City); Ananda Lewis and Lisa Johnson Smith (Teen Summit); Angela Stribling (Screen Scene/BET On Jazz); and Rachel Stuart (Caribbean Rhythms/Planet Groove). In addition, many other women - executives, producers and other behind-the-scenes personnel - from the production and administrative teams will be present and asked to participate in the discussion. Clubhouse influencer L. Michelle McCray will serve as moderator and will be joined by former BET Marketing EVP Curtis Symonds.Time will be set aside for a special question-and-answer period for any media who are present in the room."Behind all good men, there are great ladies, and that adage holds true with BET as we recognize some of the many, many women who contributed to BET’s popularity and success," said former BET Marketing EVP Curtis Symonds, who will also be part of the Clubhouse attendees. "There were many influential women what made the network what it is today which is why we are saluting them today."