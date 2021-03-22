» News » 2021 » Missouri State Museum hosts virtual Landing After ...

Missouri State Museum hosts virtual Landing After Hours: Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism Film Screening April 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 22, 2021 – Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a virtual program, Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism Film Screening, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 on the Missouri State Museum Facebook page: facebook.com/MissouriStateMuseum/.

The Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism prepares students for careers in documentary filmmaking. Coursework balances the theory of documentaries with the “Missouri Method” of developing concrete reporting and filmmaking skills through real-world experience. Join students of the center as they screen their short documentaries and lead discussions on their process and subjects.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

