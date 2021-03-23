DLNR News Release: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEAHUA BRIDGE ON KAUAʻI

(LĪHUʻE) –Keahua Bridge and parking lot will be closed beginning today through Thursday, March 25, 2021 due to repairs of the bridge surface and pedestrian railings. In addition to the bridge repairs, contractors will be felling seven large albizia trees in the immediate vicinity of Keahua Bridge and parking lot areas.

Due to safety risks associated with tree removal, it is recommended that the community do not enter the area immediately surrounding the bridge and parking lot. However, recreational picnic shelters downstream will be open for public use.

For updates or questions please visit www.KauaiForestUsers.com.

