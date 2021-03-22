Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ivey Releases Mask Signage for Businesses

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday revealed signage for business owners to encourage employees and patrons to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The current health order mandating statewide mask wearing will end at 5 p.m. on April 9, 2021.

“After April 9, masks will no longer be a mandate, but they remain one of the most successful tools we have to keep folks safe from COVID-19,” Governor Ivey said. “I hope these are helpful to businesses around the state as they set their own protocols to operate safely. Masks are soon to be a memory but until then, lets wear them out!”

Mask Signage Options:

Mask Preferred

Mask Required for Service 

Please Wear A Mask

Thank You for Wearing A Mask

Thank You Gradient

Social Media Graphics:

Download at: https://we.tl/t-C661TVkxNB (link will expire by Friday)

###

