OCE GLOBAL OFFICIALLY AUTHORIZED TO DO VEGAN CERTIFICATION BY BEVEG, THE FIRST VEGAN CERTIFICATION UNDER ACCREDITATION
OCE Global Certification body, enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program, and now manages BeVeg vegan certification audits in Spain and globally.
Vegan claims cannot be trusted unless verified by BeVeg, the only accredited vegan standard. We are excited about the vegan wine program since we specialize in sustainability audits for wineries.”SPAIN, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEVEG – GLOBAL STANDARD FOR VEGAN CLAIM INTEGRITY & ASSURANCE ENROLLS HIGH STANDARD CERTIFICATION BODIES GLOBALLY
— OCE Global Certification Body
OCE Global certification body officially enrolls and adopts the BeVeg vegan certification program. BeVeg is the first Vegan Standard accredited under the international standard ISO 17065 and recognized to be in accordance with ISO 17067 as a conformity assessment program. Based in the United States, this quality standard offers the consumer transparency and reliability that is unique in the market. BeVeg is the only accredited vegan certification standard on the global market, making it the most reliable benchmark for companies and brands that wish to assure and warrant their vegan claims with integrity and transparency, giving brands the confidence needed to access new capital markets and establish new business that meets vegan consumer expectations.
BeVeg is a vegan certification program accredited by the National Accreditation Center (NAC). ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that publishes international standards. BeVeg only authorizes ISO accredited certification bodies with trained and experienced auditors to carry out the vegan scope, as defined and required in the technical standard. OCE Global offers inspection and certification services in the areas of sustainability, food safety, vegan wine, Ecological vegetable production, Global Gap, and now BeVeg. OCE is among other high standard accredited certification bodies enrolling in the global program as part of a global initiative to uniformly keep vegan claims accountable to a singular global, legal standard.
The BeVeg vegan certification global trademark stands for independent verification of quality and integrity. Products and services that carry the BeVeg vegan trademark represent unmatched reliability for meeting the strictest of vegan standards. The BeVeg vegan standard was drafted with consideration of GFSI benchmarks to ensure global food safety and quality measures are assured in BeVeg certified vegan finished products, as many product recalls and known allergens are of animal origin (just consider salmonella, E. Coli, listeria, ebola, etc.). In fact, the leading cause of product recalls is the presence of undeclared known animal allergens like lactose, shellfish, fish, eggs, milk, and dairy. The BeVeg vegan standard brings unprecedented awareness, cleanliness, sustainability, and safety to the market through factory controls, vegan global awareness training, and skilled audits. The BeVeg accredited standard for vegan products and services is headquartered in the United States, and has issued vegan certification certificates on six continents.
BeVeg is recognized by the world accreditation community for its accredited vegan standard. For a list of the most up to date authorized certification bodies to carry out BeVeg vegan audits, visit www.beveg.com.
To apply for vegan certification, visit www.beveg.com, or visit a local authorized certification body office near you.
