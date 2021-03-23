Travel with a Purpose - Travello and EarthCheck Partner to Aid Recovery with New Experiences
Technology to build sustainability into travel to support destinations on rebound from COVID-19; travel with a purpose can stimulate recovery.
Destinations need to position themselves competitively for the future, engage with visitors in a new way and build sustainability into recovery efforts.”BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the world’s leading travel brands, Australian travel tech company Travello, and sustainability advisory group EarthCheck have partnered to deliver exceptional travel experiences.
— Stewart Moore, CEO EarthCheck
The two companies have joined forces to support destinations and tourism operators as they rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic that decimated the tourism industry. “The industry has never seen a time like this, so solutions that worked in the past really have no relevance in this environment. We need new ways of thinking to stimulate this recovery and that’s what we’ve done” says Travello CEO, Ryan Hanly.
EarthCheck Founder and CEO, Stewart Moore notes that “Destinations need to position themselves competitively for the future, engage with visitors in a new way and build sustainability into recovery efforts.”
The partnership provides destinations a unique offering by combining their key strengths to provide a ready-made technology solution to support destinations and operators to connect online with a domestic travel market which now has developed significant pent-up demand. “EarthCheck has been the industry leader in shaping how destinations plan their futures, working with Travello means we can combine our strategic vision with tangible economic benefits at a time when tourism operators need it most” continued Moore.
Both companies have a shared vision on sustainable and responsible travel and a growing interest to bring social and economic benefits to the places they visit. Hanly continues, “Our research has shown that traveller’s want to leave destinations better than when they arrived, and they want the opportunity to participate in rewarding social and environmental experiences that give back to the local community. In addition, creating a greater connection between people and place provides an opportunity to build increased online interest in the destination and repeat visitation and spend.”
While the initial focus of the partnership is economic recovery and driving spend and cash flow at the local level, the companies also have a long-term plan that can develop over time. “We really want to drive longer term sustainability outcomes; help improve dispersal and assist travellers to form a close connection with destinations. We want visitors to be more than tourists and have a positive impact on the destinations they visit.” said Moore
The companies are also creating innovative ways for visitors to give back to the destinations they are visiting by gamifying positive social and environmental activities and encouraging sustainable tourism which will ultimately aid deeper connections with destinations.
The companies are currently in discussion with a wide range of destinations across Australia, Europe and the Americas.
