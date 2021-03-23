The Solution to Pandemic Divorces? New York State’s First Family Law Firm With A Full Team Of Divorce Specialists
The specialized training that our Certified Divorce Specialists™ have gone through help us support our clients who are going through all family transitions.”ALBANY, NY, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Solution to Pandemic Divorces? New York State’s First Family Law Firm With A Full Team Of Divorce Specialists
— Debra Whitson
The pandemic has certainly strained relationships in unprecedented ways, and many marriages are cracking under that pressure. Even in more “normal” times, divorcing is stressful. But for many people, divorce during the pandemic feels overwhelming.
You need to have someone trusted on your team, especially when high emotions are involved. Now more than ever, people going through a divorce need extra support and guidance to face this life challenge with confidence and certainty. That’s where Whitson & Tansey’s team of Certified Divorce Specialists™ comes in.
Whitson&Tansey is the only law firm in North America where all members of the team who interact with clients are Certified Divorce Specialists.™ The firm believes in offering clients a path to divorce that aligns with the client’s personal values, and encourages non-litigious dispute resolution with compassion and empathy for couples who seek a dignified and self-directed way to separate, divorce, or co-parent.
Launched by the National Association of Divorce Professionals (NADP), the CDS™ program is the first of its kind that focuses on a holistic, rather than industry-specific, approach to helping clients who are going through a divorce. The unique training program was designed to teach professionals from all industries the fundamental elements of the divorce process throughout its various stages. "This is a certification for anyone whose work touches on the lives of divorcing families," said Liz Becker, president and co-founder of the NADP. "Not only family law attorneys and financial advisors, but also mental health professionals, realtors, mortgage brokers, and so many more,” Becker continues. “This program is open to anyone, but, ultimately, the families are the ones who will benefit the most."
Debra Whitson, attorney, family law thought leader, entrepreneur, and mediator, is a part of the invitation-only NADP organization that unifies highly vetted professionals who serve clients going through all stages of divorce. If you’re struggling to find your way through divorce and/or co-parenting challenges, she and her team are here to help! The experienced group of Certified Divorce Specialists™ can assist you with divorce, mediation, custody, child support, protective orders, adoption, and more.
“The pandemic has certainly multiplied the external stressors on individuals and families, making divorcing during this time an even greater challenge. The specialized training that our Certified Divorce Specialists™ have gone through help us more effectively communicate with and support our clients who are going through family transitions. At Whitson&Tansey, we strive to add value in the form of expertise, skills, tools and resources for the best client experience and outcomes possible.” say, Whitson
Whitson & Tansey Offers Family Law Solutions Focused On You
Our team of knowledgeable Certified Divorce Specialists™, mediators and collaborative family law attorneys at Whitson & Tansey are here to guide and make your path to divorce as stress-free as possible. If you desire to use options that keep you out of court, we offer mediation and collaborative divorce. If the Court is where your divorce will be decided, we will fiercely advocate for you and help you obtain the best possible outcome in Court. Moreover, we can help you with any problems related to child custody, such as spousal support and child support. We understand the sensitive nature of these cases, and we want to help educate and empower you so that you can make the most pragmatic decisions for yourself.
Whitson & Tansey’s team of Certified Divorce Specialists™ and experienced family law attorneys are ready to support and guide you. Call us today at 518.412.4111 or email us at info@whitsonlawfirm.com.
