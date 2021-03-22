Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Q4 revenue of $42.5 million up 34% vs Q3

Q4 direct sales grew 230% to $3.3 million vs Q3

Q4 revenue per viewer grew 100% to $0.52 vs Q3

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) the largest gaming media platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“Today we announced record Q4 and 2020 revenue. These robust results show the tremendous progress made in 2020 and provide insight into the overall growth potential of the Company in 2021,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We exceeded our internal expectations, while delivering on our strategy of increasing direct sales revenue, which grew 230% in Q4 compared to Q3. We will continue to aggressively invest in our direct sales efforts to drive higher revenue per viewer and margin growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Revenue was $42.5 million, a 34% increase compared to pro forma revenue of $31.7 million in Q3 2020;

Gross profit was $8.1 million, an increase of 52% compared to pro forma gross profit of $5.3 million in Q3 2020;

Net and comprehensive loss was $6.9 million, resulting in a net and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted, of $0.06, compared to a pro forma net and comprehensive loss of $8.0 million and $0.10, respectively in Q3 2020;

Direct advertising sales were $3.3 million, an increase of 230% compared to $1.0 million in Q3 2020;

Paid subscribers grew 60% in the past 12 months to end the year at 122,000;

Total views across written and video content were 9.9 billion for Q4; and,

RPV (revenue per viewer) was $0.52, an increase of 100% from $0.26 in Q3 2020 driven by the inclusion of Omnia Media results for a full quarter, as well as strong results from Media and Content.



“Looking back at the full year, I am so proud of our team and the considerable achievements we made despite the COVID-19 backdrop that presented a number of financial and operational challenges. We took significant steps forward towards building out our proprietary fan flywheel, by (1) completing and integrating the transformative acquisition of Omnia Media; (2) building out a direct sales team and closing nearly $5 million in integrated deals with clients like the Biden Harris presidential campaign, Gillette, Activision, Disney, Amazon, among many others; (3) growing our subscriber base by more than 60%; and (4) syndicating content to platforms Samsung TV Plus and Snapchat. Our Luminosity Gaming esports roster added some superstar talent, including xQc, Muselk, Chica, and Nick Eh 30 among many others. Finally, we successfully pivoted over half a dozen live events to virtual,” added Montgomery. “For 2021, we will continue to invest to accelerate growth and expect revenue growth of at least 20%, as we move more aggressively into Phase 2 of our strategic plan to grow and monetize our premium media, talent, esports and entertainment assets. Finally, the Company continues to advance its NASDAQ listing application, which we understand is in its final stages, and accordingly plans on filing a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming weeks.”

Significant events subsequent to December 31, 2020:

The Company joined the ‘Comscore 100’ ranking of Top 100 Internet Properties in the United States - one of only two gaming properties to make the list alongside Amazon’s TWITCH.TV, ranked #1 Gaming Information property for unique visitor traffic from mobile devices;

Strengthened balance sheet by approximately $50 million with the combination of a bought deal financing for gross proceeds of $42.5 million and the reduction of the Company’s indebtedness through the conversion of its outstanding debentures of approximately $9 million;

Announced key partnership deals with Samsung and TikTok;

Signed exclusive monetization agreements with nine new video game fan communities;

Announced the launch of Upcomer, a new premium online publication dedicated to the growing needs of today’s esports fan; and

Entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Vedatis SAS, owners of Icy Veins, the Company’s largest affiliate fan community, for €7 million in cash and stock, plus an earnout subject to certain milestones being achieved.

The Company completed the acquisition of Omnia Media Inc. (“Omnia”) on August 30, 2020 (see press release dated August 31, 2020). The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, (the “Financial Statements”) include the financial results of Omnia from August 31 through December 31, 2020. References to “pro forma” figures herein will assume the acquisition of Omnia took place on the first day of the respective period. The Company is providing pro forma quarterly information for 2020 as a number of mergers and acquisitions closed in the second half of 2019 reduce the comparability of year-over-year figures. The Financial Statements contain comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2019. Results are presented in Canadian dollars.

Select Pro Forma Financial Metrics: Quarterly 2020 Pro Forma for Omnia Acquisition (in $M except for EPS) Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 YE20 Total Revenue $26.2 $27.2 $31.7 $42.5 $127.6 Media and Content $22.5 $24.4 $29.0 $39.6 $115.5 Subscription $1.2 $1.7 $1.6 $1.7 $6.2 Esports and Entertainment $2.5 $1.1 $1.1 $1.2 $5.9 Gross Profit $4.7 $4.5 $5.3 $8.1 $22.6 Gross Margin % 18.0 % 16.7 % 16.8 % 19.1 % 17.7 % Operating Income (loss) ($4.6 ) ($4.3 ) ($4.0 ) ($4.4 ) ($17.3 ) Operating Margin -17.6 % -15.8 % -12.6 % -10.4 % -13.6 % Net & Comprehensive Income (loss) ($5.9 ) ($6.6 ) ($7.9 ) ($6.9 ) ($27.3 ) Earnings (loss) Per Share (basic & diluted) ($0.08 ) ($0.09 ) ($0.10 ) ($0.06 ) ($0.33 )





Select Pro Forma Operating Metrics: Quarterly 2020 Pro Forma for Omnia Acquisition Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 YE20 Total Views (millions)

9,201

12,485

10,554

9,852

42,092

Web pageviews 2,296 3,119 2,427 2,522 10,364 Video views 6,905 9,366 8,127 7,330 31,728 Paid Subscribers

(thousands - as at end of period) 92 111 112 122 122

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on March 22, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss results for the fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2020.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): +1 877-407-9039

International: +1 201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13717348

A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/shareholder-information/.

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until April 5, 2021, as follows: North America: +1 844-512-2921; International: +1 412-317-6671. The conference ID is 13717348. A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Enthusiast Gaming investor relations website.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at December 31, 2020 and 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Cash $ 4,323,823 $ 13,211,722 Investments 124,998 804,865 Trade and other receivables 22,424,596 6,701,087 Loans receivable 194,389 205,936 Income tax receivable 290,077 - Prepaid expenses 576,802 612,386 Total current assets 27,934,685 21,535,996 Non-current Property and equipment 354,850 298,312 Right-of-use asset - lease contract 2,848,400 733,413 Long-term investment 2,606,100 2,480,405 Investment in associates 1,026,910 914,295 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 263,196 104,630 Intangible assets 81,106,007 60,017,320 Goodwill 106,181,086 83,259,416 Total Assets $ 222,321,234 $ 169,343,787 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,602,547 $ 7,423,396 Contract liabilities 1,625,594 1,647,594 Income tax payable - 2,415 Current portion of long-term debt 1,250,000 - Current portion of deferred payment liability 636,600 1,208,413 Current portion of convertible debentures 7,546,453 - Current portion of lease contract liability 578,330 193,366 Total current liabilities 35,239,524 10,475,184 Non-current Long-term debt 21,651,956 19,691,220 Long-term lease contract liability 2,308,336 548,846 Long-term portion of convertible debentures - 7,015,820 Vendor-take-back loan 5,559,250 - Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 529,124 473,413 Deferred tax liability 15,161,987 12,482,605 Total liabilities $ 80,450,177 $ 50,687,088 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 232,616,997 176,511,857 Shares to be returned to treasury - (3,858,756 ) Warrants reserve - 15,404,728 Contributed surplus 7,494,164 9,439,324 Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,428 90,078 Deficit (98,285,532 ) (78,930,532 ) Total shareholders' equity 141,871,057 118,656,699 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 222,321,234 $ 169,343,787





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revenue Revenue $ 72,758,717 $ 11,760,927 Gain on player buyout 204,764 448,399 Total revenue 72,963,481 12,209,326 Cost of sales 54,294,967 7,245,000 Gross margin 18,668,514 4,964,326 Operating expenses Professional fees 2,273,088 1,174,890 Consulting fees 5,805,134 6,793,925 Advertising and promotion 1,409,084 2,104,622 Office and general 2,878,813 1,371,821 Salaries and wages 9,131,447 1,794,054 Technology support, web development and content 4,734,548 1,144,534 Esports player, team and game expenses 3,446,652 1,728,525 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (13,832 ) 239,828 Share-based compensation 818,383 6,113,644 Amortization and depreciation 5,036,787 2,933,874 Total operating expenses 35,520,104 25,399,717 Other expenses (income) Listing expense - 6,829,371 Transaction cost 1,882,081 3,154,313 Share of loss from investment in associates 2,057,135 746,424 Interest and accretion 5,236,482 2,825,793 Goodwill impairment on acquisition of businesses - 46,170,418 Change in fair value of investment (183,951 ) 57,708 Loss on modification of long-term debt 1,140,320 - Loss on conversion of convertible debentures 49,002 - Interest income (102,158 ) (677,276 ) Net loss before income taxes (26,930,501 ) (79,542,142 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 5,617 - Deferred tax (recovery) (83,786 ) (995,715 ) Net loss for the year (26,852,332 ) (78,546,427 ) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (44,650 ) 90,078 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (26,896,982 ) $ (78,456,349 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (2.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 83,401,398 37,872,549



