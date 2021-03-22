Ultimate Medical Academy Names Zoaib Mirza as Associate Vice President of Curriculum

Innovative educationalist with extensive experience including non-profit and Ivy League education institutions joins as Associate Vice President of Curriculum

CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a Tampa-based non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Zoaib Mirza as the Associate Vice President of Curriculum.

“Zoaib’s passion for education and range of experience makes him uniquely suited to take UMA’s online and in-person curriculum to the next level,” said UMA Executive Vice President Geordie Hyland. “Zoaib’s appointment reflects his impressive track record of innovation and success in learning systems, instructional design and information technology.”

The new position will enable Mirza to develop UMA’s support systems for learning solutions and work to operationalize the academic development of programs. This allows subject matter experts to focus on content and teaching, while Mirza and his team help support critical elements such as course syllabuses, develop interactive online content, and support the functioning of UMA’s learner management system.

“I am thrilled to be joining an organization that so clearly values the success of their students and sees the importance of providing a strong support system for their educators,” said Mirza. “I know I am in a privileged and unique position to shape the strategies and processes that support one of UMA’s most precious assets – the classes that empower their students to learn new skills and take on new career paths.”

Mirza joins UMA from Cornell University, where he served as Director of Instructional Design, helping instructional teams develop best-in-class online learning B2B and B2C solutions. He will also continue to serve as a Visiting Faculty for DePaul University, teaching courses in data analysis, statistics and technological literacy.

“I got my passion for education and developing strong curriculum as a child, watching my mother teach local children in our home back in Pakistan,” Mirza said. “My parents instilled the importance of education in me at an early age and I am excited to use my skills to help bring cutting-edge solutions and curriculum to UMA.”

Mirza has earned three master’s degrees in Information Systems, Applied Professional Studies and Adult Education and is working toward the completion of his Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Administration, all from DePaul University. He also manages PromoteEducation, a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing best practices for online education. When not innovating new ways to provide learning solutions, Mirza has a passion for giving back to the community, especially for educational causes in his childhood home of Pakistan and in his current hometown of Chicago. At home, Mirza enjoys culinary and cinematic adventures with his wife, mother and two children.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled allied healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and associate degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA has more than 63,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

