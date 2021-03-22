Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Simmons First National Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it expects to release first quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 20. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 1443639. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of approximately $22.4 billion as of December 31, 2020 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

STEPHEN C. MASSANELLI
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com


