Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,919 in the last 365 days.

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – Automation of call centers is a very large market

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 Rowan Trollope had a clear message:

  1. The company is winning more large enterprise deals, including the company’s biggest ever, for $12 million.
  2. Contact center automation via voice technologies is “a very, very large opportunity.” Automation programs are starting to lead the discussion with clients, and appear to help bring in new business.
  3. Revenue growth accelerated in Q4 2020 from 27% to 33%.

In an interview with the CEO, we discussed the future of the business, the impact of the innovation surrounding Alexa and Google Assistant, the opportunity in automation, and all of call center technology.

Read: Five9 CEO Rowan Trollope: Automation of call centers is a very, large market

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Managing Director

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com


You just read:

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – Automation of call centers is a very large market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.