Hollard Goes Live in Australia with New Core Systems in Just Six Months

Insurer opens up new books of business fully integrated into a broker platform with modern, low-code tools from Duck Creek Technologies and expert implementation by Xceedance

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and SYDNEY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) and Xceedance announced today that global insurer Hollard has gone live in Australia with a new platform to administer personal motor, landlord, and home insurance lines backed by Duck Creek’s Policy, Billing, and Data Hub solutions. After the insurer was appointed to underwrite three personal lines products for a major insurance broker network, Hollard had to integrate the portfolio into its newly acquired technology. A successful transition to the broker network’s platform was achieved through a unique relationship between Hollard, Duck Creek, and systems integration partner Xceedance. The implementation was executed in just six months during the pandemic, thanks to the flexibility and low-code configuration of the Duck Creek Platform. With a strict timeframe to go-live, the insurer tapped trusted resources to deliver the products and services its customers have come to expect as swiftly as possible.

“In a competitive and highly-regulated market, the agility and speed with which we can go to market is critical to our partners’ success and our continued growth,” said Jamie Smith, CIO of Hollard. “Duck Creek’s low-code Platform enables us to launch products rapidly, add value to the business in a controlled fashion, and will play a vital role in automating our operational processes. Ensuring the three parties were aligned was critical to this project; we were building the backbone of our technology platform for the future, so we had to get the foundational aspects right, and everyone kept to their word and delivered what was agreed upon on time. We are very pleased to have the tools we need to support our partners and customers and we look forward to further deployments of these key technologies in the future.”

Duck Creek Policy enables general insurance companies to deliver insurance products at scale in an era of rapid, customer-centric innovation and growth. Policy supports the full policy lifecycle process with automation and workflow management capabilities, an integrated development environment for insurance products, and pre-built content. Duck Creek Billing enables carriers to offer flexible billing and payment choices based on evolving customer needs, whether offering single pay for a home-owners policy, pay-as-you-go for workers’ compensation, or a multi-installment plan for commercial policies. Data Hub, part of Duck Creek Insights, creates a single source of truth that centralises data across Duck Creek solutions, internal systems, and external data feeds.

The role of Xceedance as systems integrator was to manage the complex, multi-layered transition to the Duck Creek Platform. Digital collaboration and having Xceedance personnel operating across three time zones – the U.S., India, and Australia – meant a “follow the sun” methodology enabled the project team to operate 24/7, contributing to the speed with which the integration was accomplished. Stephen Browne, Xceedance VP and Country Leader for Australia, said the project was an Australian first, implementing three product lines and a new policy system, integrated with a new communications layer and data migration, in only six months.

Shaji Sethu, Managing Director for APAC at Duck Creek Technologies, said credit was due to Xceedance, which invested over and above the project requirements in personnel and other resources to ensure success. “It was an incredible effort to understand the requirements and go back and forth to build the platform in a virtual environment with time zone differences.”

“We are thrilled that Hollard has expanded our relationship by moving their new business to core systems they know they can rely on,” Sethu continued. “Empowering their team with our low-code solutions enables the carrier to focus on their customers instead of managing legacy systems and handling tedious manual processes, and we look forward to helping them with their continued success.”

Hollard will continue working with Duck Creek and Xceedance as it continues to expand the rollout of this technology across its broader business.

About Hollard

Established in 2000, The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (Hollard) is a top 10 General Insurer in Australia and New Zealand, underwriting a full range of general insurance products, including motor, home, landlords, contents, business, pet and travel: both directly and through several key partnerships. Learn more at www.hollard.com.au

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Xceedance

Xceedance (www.xceedance.com) is a global provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, data sciences, and block chain solutions to insurance organisations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytic capabilities, and achieve business process optimisation.

Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Attachments

Sam A. Shay Duck Creek Technologies +1 (857) 201-5784 sam.shay@duckcreek.com