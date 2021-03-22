Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jason Braganza: Africa's Debt Further Complicates Recovery

March 22, 2021

Debt servicing pressures are making it difficult for African countries to purchase vaccines. (iStock by Getty Images/kiwis)

Earlier this month, AFRODAD's Jason Braganza was invited to participate in the IMF and European Commission's annual African Fiscal Forum, where Finance Ministers, heads of international agencies, and development partners discussed ways to support African economies through the pandemic. In this podcast, Braganza says countries need more fiscal space to boost social protection systems, provide stimulus for businesses, and create resources for vaccination procurement and rollout programs.  Transcript

Jason Rosario Braganza is the Executive Director for the African Forum and Network for Debt and Development (AFRODAD).

