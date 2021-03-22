Critical Vaccination Badge Added to Teacher Marketplace
Teacher Marketplace now offers teachers the ability to indicate they've received the COVID-19 vaccination. Parents can search for an educator with confidence.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety is always a top priority at The Teacher Marketplace (TTM). TTM is proud to announce a new product feature - the COVID-19 vaccine teacher badge. Parents that are searching for a teacher or tutor for private in-person or pod assistance can now search with confidence that their child is being taught by an educator who is fully vaccinated.
According to the New York Times, nearly half of US states have begun allowing teachers to be vaccinated as officials decide which groups should be given priority for early protection against the coronavirus.
"Having peace of mind that a tutor is vaccinated before they enter into your child’s bubble is a critical feature TTM wanted to offer its members," states Nat Brogadir, co-founder. TTM understands the importance and significance of identifying vaccinated teachers as parents, teachers and children seek to return to a more normal education experience.
TTM is one of the largest on-demand teaching platforms that connects teachers, parents, and students for virtual and in-person private education. Their affordable teacher network is both nationwide and local. Their network includes teachers with years of formal professional teaching experience, vaccinated and background checked, with varying subject specialities ranging from Pre-K through University learning.
