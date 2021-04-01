Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Launches “We Are Parkinson’s” Campaign
National nonprofit organization PMD Alliance recognizes Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April with “We Are Parkinson’s” Social Media Campaign
For PD Awareness Month, we want to share the platform with folks who are living the disease and we are asking of them to share their thoughts on this : What do you wish people knew about life with PD?”TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Sarah Jones, CEO
DATE: April 1, 2021
CONTACT: Amanda Nelson – Manager, Public Relations amanda@pmdalliance.org
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Launches “We Are Parkinson’s” Campaign
National nonprofit organization PMD Alliance recognizes Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April with “We Are Parkinson’s” Social Media Campaign
Tucson, Ariz. – April 1, 2021: Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is proud to announce the launch of its “We Are Parkinson’s” campaign to honor Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April. Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination, and more than 200,000 people are diagnosed with this disease each year. PMD Alliance is an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for people impacted by movement disorders like PD to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections around them.
“When someone is diagnosed with PD, so many people are impacted by that diagnosis. From the person with the disease to family members and care partners, support group leaders and health care providers. PMD Alliance wants to walk with everyone on that PD journey...no matter where they are at in it”, says PMD Alliance CEO Sarah Jones. “For PD Awareness Month, we want to share the platform with these folks who are truly living the disease and we are asking of them to share their thoughts on this question: What do you wish people knew about life with PD?”
Starting on April 1st, PMD Alliance will be sharing the responses on social media throughout the month using the hashtag #weareparkinsons. The hope is that the quotes will increase awareness about Parkinson’s but also spread a message of hope to others who are impacted by the disease. The campaign is already creating buzz and emotion thanks to people like Pauline who is living with PD:
“I wish people knew that PD isn’t a death sentence. Modern medicine, exercise, accurate information, and emotional support can give HOPE to everyone with Parkinson’s Disease and their ecosystem. I was diagnosed in 2011 and lead a full and active life because I have all these advantages. I am fortunate to be married to an active guy who assumes I can do whatever I set my mind to. PMD Alliance plays a key role in providing the information piece and, along with my husband and children, the emotional support.”
For more information on how you can participate in the #weareparkinsons campaign, in addition to learning about PMD Alliance’s free programming and resources, please visit www.pmdalliance.org.
About Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for people to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections around them. PMD Alliance serves people across the United States and is not affiliated with any medical practice or institution. PMD Alliance is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.
###
Amanda Nelson
PMD Alliance
+1 520-664-7951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn