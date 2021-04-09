Health & Wellness Company, TerpNutrition, Disrupts the Market with Hemp Based Recovery Line

Founders of TerpNutrition, Ben Pasquel and Megan Loda, with their beautiful dog Kiwi.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and wellness coaches Megan Loda and Ben Pasquel, announced today the rebranding of TerpNutrition, a hemp based recovery company here to normalize the use of hemp as an alternative solution. TerpNutrition's mission is to improve the lives of everyday active adults with the use of full spectrum products, available exclusively at terpnutrition.com.

Co-founder Loda suffered from two herniated discs at the age of 21, which caused her a tremendous amount of pain. When her discs ruptured, she lost all feeling on her left side. This caused her to get rushed into emergency surgery. Doctors said that she would be dependent on painkillers for the rest of her life and that she would never lift weights again. During this time, co-founder Pasquel discovered the incredible benefits of CBD and started incorporating it into his nightly routine. After seeing such promising results when it came to Pasquel's sleeping problems, Loda started trying CBD for herself. After just one week, Loda felt less pain and started her transition away from pharmaceuticals. Fast forward 8 years, Loda has become pain free and has competed in 3 NPC Bikini Competitions. In addition to running TerpNutrition and competing, Loda is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and founder of the Positively Fit Community helping thousands of women around the world reach their physical, mental, and emotional goals.

"With TerpNutrition, I want to help athletes and active adults see full spectrum CBD as a primary recovery method," said Loda. "I know CBD alone is not going to bring maximum health, but it has helped my back tremendously and should be an essential part of a well-rounded healthy lifestyle.''

TerpNutrition's core values are quality, transparency, and community. They source from a USDA Organic Hemp farm in Colorado and use an ISO:9001 certified lab for extraction for the highest quality products. With limited regulations, TerpNutrition feels it's their corporate responsibility to offer 3rd party lab testing on every batch that they sell. This ensures the highest quality and safety for their customers. These lab results can be found right on their website on each product page.

“We want people to know where their products are coming from when they are consuming them for health purposes. Just like we would want to know where our fresh produce is from in the grocery store” said Loda. “All CBD is not created equally. Studies suggest that full spectrum products are going to work more efficiently on your body. I look at full spectrum products like having cold press juice. The least you process it, the more nutritious benefits remain in the final product.”

Focused on promoting the science behind full spectrum healing, also known as the entourage effect, TerpNutrition's recovery line includes:

Daily Drops - Developed to help with overall inflammation while promoting daily wellness, our Daily Drops also include Beta-Caryophyllene, USDA Organic MCT Oil and USDA Organic Vanilla.

Nightly Drops - Formulated to increase relaxation, our all-natural custom terpene blend of Myrcene, Linalool, and Beta-Caryophyllene helps users fall asleep faster and stay asleep.

Daily Fruit Snacks - These all natural fruit snacks are vegan friendly, infused with natural terpenes and 25mg of full spectrum CBD.

Muscle Relief Roll-On - With a combined power of 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD plus the cooling relief from menthol and wintergreen, this is our strongest topical yet!

Daily Caps - A convenient solution that contains 750mg of CBD, as well as CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDV, and natural terpenes.

Recovery Bath Soak- A perfect combination of epsom salt, pink himalayan salt, organic coconut oil, blend of essential oils and terpenes is perfect after any hard day. On the back of every package, you will find 5 affirmations prompts to fill in so you can recover both mentally and physically.

TerpNutrition's recovery products listed above are currently available at terpnutrition.com

