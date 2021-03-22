Virtual MOBE Symposium Entitled 'Leveraging Our Power, Accelerating Our Success' To Convene April 23
Preliminary overview release on MOBE's one-day virtual symposium in AprilWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOBE (Marketing Opportunities in Business and Entertainment) will present its one-day MOBE Symposium virtually Friday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT which will provide attendees with business-building information in technology, marketing and entertainment industries. Focused on “Leveraging Our Power, Accelerating Our Success,” this will be MOBE’s first entirely virtual symposium as previous gatherings were held in person and follows the cancellation of last year’s event at Howard University in Washington, D.C. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The day’s program will feature a fireside conversation between MOBE Chairman Curtis Symonds and TV One/CLEO TV President Michelle Rice; panel discussions on current and future trends of streaming in film and television, continued representation and ownership of media outlets by Black Americans, and physical and online opportunities in retail; and a roundtable moderated by Rushion McDonald featuring leaders of successful brands owned by entertainment moguls. McDonald is the head of 3815 Media, which represents ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and CNN Legal Analyst Areva Martin. MOBE will provide updates on topics and panelists in subsequent announcements prior to the event.
Event registration opens March 29. Interested parties can sign up for updates at http://bit.ly/MOBEMailingList.
The MOBE SymposiumTM is the leading advanced marketing conference designed to accelerate the growth of business with thought leaders, industry influencers and business owners, enabling them to share cultural insights for purpose-driven brands and savvy marketers. MOBE’s proven track record of facilitating strategic alliances and professional development has resulted in agreements between Black businesses and major corporations that have delivered revenue-producing connections and partnerships. An estimated $200 million in business was generated for African-American companies as a direct result of associations conceived at MOBE symposiums.
MOBE (pronounced MO-Bee) is where marketing, technology, sports and entertainment professionals join with emerging businesses, entrepreneurs and other business professionals and corporations. The MOBE series has delivered business building, education and mentoring resources for African-American professionals since 1992. For more information, visit mobesymposium.com
Craig M Muckle
MOBE Symposium
+1 202-365-7400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter