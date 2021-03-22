Jeffrey Rosenspan Appointed To The Regional Board Of Directors For Easterseals Of MA

Employment Specialist Jeffrey Rosenspan to join Board of Directors for Easterseals of Massachusetts, Eastern/Boston Region.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easterseals of Massachusetts has selected employment specialist Jeffrey Rosenspan for the Eastern/Boston Region Board of Directors. Rosenspan will continue his role as Director of Operations for Warrior's Path Sober Houses, where he oversees career services and community integration for adults in recovery from addiction and domestic violence.Rosenspan brings his experience running recovery residences as well as working with the Department of Corrections in reentry job placement and housing. At Warrior's Path, Rosenspan has gained extensive experience mitigating the challenges faced by veterans adjusting to unique mental health needs and physical limitations.Since the 1920s, Easterseals has worked with federal, state, and local officials to advance legislation for people with disabilities and disability services. The current mission is to provide services that ensure children and adults with disabilities have equal opportunities to live, learn, work, and play.Rosenspan will serve the Board of Directors on their Work Empowerment Team, which focuses on employment for disabled adults and veterans."The key to sustainable partnerships is data," Rosenspan recently commented over Zoom at the Massachusetts Board Retreat on March 13. "With the right outreach and preparation, Easterseals will be able to provide proper training to those seeking employment, to create the right opportunity for our friends and family to demonstrate that they can be effective members of the workforce. Information is key to establish clear expectations and create win-win relationships with employers." Rosenspan can now be reached at JRosenspan@EastersealsMA.org