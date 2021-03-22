BM2 Freight Services, Inc. Opens New Nashville Branch
BM2 Freight Services, Inc. opens it's 5th location in the heart of music city - Nashville, Tennessee.
BM2 plans on adding an additional 50 jobs over the next 5 years to the Nashville marke”COVINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BM2 Freight Services, Inc., a provider of logistics and transportations solutions is proud to announce the opening of their new branch in Nashville, Tennessee. While the world dealt with the pandemic, BM2 Freight continued to seamlessly execute, resulting in 44% growth in 2020. The Nashville office marks the 4th office outside of the headquarters based in Covington, Kentucky.
— Pete Katai, executive vice president
Expanding into the Nashville market strategically made sense with their growing economy and transportation infrastructure. The Nashville office is located in the heart of downtown and is fully operational. “BM2 plans on adding an additional 50 jobs over the next 5 years to the Nashville market” according to Pete Katai, executive vice president of BM2 Freight. BM2 is committed to their team members as well as the communities they engross themselves in.
The new Nashville branch is being led by Brian Pilkinton who has 11+ years of industry experience. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead the new office and expand BM2’s network in the heart of Music City, Nashville, TN. It’s a privilege to be a part of a growing company that not only invests in technology, but its employees and their development” said Brian, Nashville branch director. BM2 specializes in moving freight that many competitors shy away from and the Nashville team’s extensive knowledge on Dry Van, Flatbed, Refrigerated and Expedited LTL services contributes to BM2 Freight’s Excellence Only advantage.
About BM2 Freight: Family owned and operated since 2008, BM2 Freight is headquartered in Covington, KY and is dedicated to providing strategic transportation solutions to customers throughout North America by connecting them with a network of over 3,000 reliable carriers. Service. Communication. Integrity. It’s that simple.
