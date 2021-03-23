Epic Impact Launches to Provide Users with A One-Stop Directory and Rewards Platform for Responsible Shopping

Epic Impact allows users to donate their earned rewards to charitable causes Epic Impact hosts a directory of sustainable businesses for conscious shoppers to browse

Epic Impact is set to challenge traditional shopping behaviours with its rich directory of values-driven businesses and its unique rewards system.

Epic Impact enables purpose-led businesses to celebrate consumers that have chosen to make a purchase that not only satisfies their wants and needs, but also contributes to the UN SDGs” — James Brown, COO Epic Impact

LONDON, ENGLAND, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After rebranding in 2020, Koin Rewards returns as Epic Impact in March 2021 with a mission to transform the way people shop. The proposition features a mobile app, which provides users with a directory of over 35 approved ethical and sustainable merchants from across the UK and a seamlessly automated ‘shop and earn’ rewards system. Epic Impact rewards responsible shoppers with Koin, their unique rewards token designed exclusively to have a positive impact on the planet, which can either be redeemed as discounts with other merchants, donated to charities featured on the app, or used to support carbon offsetting projects around the world. The mobile app will be available for download on the ios and android app stores from the 30th of March.

Epic’s innovative rewards experience stands out thanks to their values-centric mission to unite businesses and consumers based upon shared values that benefit both the society and the environment within which we all live.

“Regular reward programmes are designed purely for profit, by getting consumers to part with their money for something they don’t really need, which often results in unnecessary waste. However, consumer sentiments are changing; 88% of millennial and Gen Z consumers want businesses to help them have a positive impact on the planet, so Epic Impact enables purpose-led businesses to celebrate consumers that have chosen to make a purchase that not only satisfies their wants and needs, but also contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.” - James Brown, CEO Epic Impact.

The launch of Epic Impact comes at a time when society’s effect on the planet is at the forefront of the consumer’s mind. According to a 2020 IBM survey, 40% of consumers are purpose-driven in their purchases, and a report released by Garnier in January reveals that 73% of Brits wish to be more sustainable in 2021. The industry in the UK is growing rapidly to meet demand; in 2019 ethical consumer spending had swelled by over 260% to a value of £41.1bn since 1999, a report by the Co-op revealed.

Epic Impact is a UK-based impact tech company that is committed to revolutionising the way people shop. Built around the UN Sustainable Development Goals and with a mission to make ethical and sustainable consumption the norm, responsible shopping is at the heart of what Epic Impact does. Epic Impact is a B Corp Certification Pending company backed by Adoreum among others and partnered with UK-based ethical brands such as Elvis and Kresse, Ocean Bottle and Ecotricity.

Download the app on March 30 from the ios and android app stores, or visit us on our website heyepic.world and on social media @heyepicworld today.