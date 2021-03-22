Representative Carl O. Sherman stresses importance of recidivism biennial report

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

03/20/2021

Austin, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) introduced House Bill 930 Wednesday into the 87th legislative session. This bill is for the requirement of a biennial report on recidivism, which takes an in-depth look at the tendency of a convicted criminal to offend again.

“This important report will study the re-arrest, reconviction and incarceration rates that will in turn contribute to important efforts being made to reduce the high recidivism numbers in the State of Texas.”

The report generated by the board will include information from both a state and county perspective. This report will highlight the rates of re-arrest, reconviction, and re-incarceration both in Texas and other states in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety. When these reports are generated each will be submitted to the governor, lieutenant governor and each member of the state legislature.

“This study will go far in our ability to pinpoint the causes of re-incarceration and re-arrest with an emphasis on the factors that contribute to the ongoing crisis of correctional facilities in Texas being overpopulated.”

