Coronavirus - Comoros: UAE Sends Second Aid Flight to Union of the Comoros in Fight against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday sent an aid plane containing 7.7 metric tons of medical supplies and testing equipment to Union of the Comoros. This aid will assist approximately 7700 healthcare workers as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Union of the Comoros, said: “Bilateral relations between our two countries have witnessed remarkable progress in recent years in many areas, with the support of the leadership of the two countries. This comes based on the foundations of mutual understanding and coordination and within the framework of further cooperation to overcome existing challenges to generate future opportunities in service of common interests.”

His Excellency added: “The Union of the Comoros was one of the first countries to benefit from UAE medical aid to combat COVID-19. Last May, the UAE sent an aid plane carrying 5 metric tons of medical supplies to support 5,000 healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.”

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1798 metric tons of aid to 135 countries, supporting more than 1.8 million medical professionals in the process.

