Safeguard Your Vaccination Data with StoreSMART’s COVID-19 Medical and Vaccine Card Holders - Three Styles Available
Your COVID-19 vaccine card will be the key to unlocking newly opening travel, family, work, school, and entertainment. Keep this important document protected!
Your proof of vaccination card will be one of the most important documents you own. You need to store and protect it as safely as possible. Our plastic pockets were designed to keep your cards safe.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Reenie Feingold
Safeguard Proof of Vaccination Data with StoreSMART’s COVID-19 Medical and Vaccine Card Holders – Three Styles Available
Have you had your vaccination yet? Your COVID-19 vaccination card may soon become the key to unlocking newly opening travel, family, work, school, and entertainment opportunities. So, shouldn’t you keep this important document protected?
Enter StoreSMART’s Medical and Vaccine Card Holders—convenient and inexpensive ways to keep your proof of vaccination card safe, easily visible, and free from destructive accidents and spills.
“Your proof of vaccination card is bound to become one of the most important documents you own,” says Reenie Feingold, CEO and Founder of StoreSMART. “You need to store and protect it as safely as possible. Our lightweight, durable plastic pockets were designed to keep your cards safe, whether in a purse, bag or pocket.”
StoreSMART’s Medical and Vaccine Card Holders have additional practical uses, too. They can help organize your insurance information, social security cards, medical information, or appointment cards; or safely hold credit cards, driver’s licenses, tickets, cash, and other small items.
With three styles available, you are sure to find a holder that works for you:
1. PE2169S-VAC: Clear 3” x 4” Plastic Pocket allows for ultimate visibility. Overall size 3 3/8” x 4 3/8”, open on the short side with ¼” lip.
2. SPCR1596ZIPS-VAC: 3 7/8” x 5 3/8” Zipper Pocket with Lanyard. Clear front with Red or Yellow back. Overall size 4 3/8” x 6 7/8”, open on the short side with press and seal closure and a hang hole. Includes one 36” black lanyard.
3. RPP2915-VAC: 2 1/8” x 3 ¾” Two Pocket Folding Card Holder. Clear inside Pockets with Red or Yellow back. Can hold over 15 business cards per side.
Don’t Procrastinate – Vaccinate!
To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@Storesmart.com or call 800-424-1011 x 9208. See www.StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.
StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com or call 800-424-1011.
Contact: Stan Feingold StoreSMART 180 Metro Park, Rochester, NY 14623 800-424-1011 x 9208
stan@StoreSMART.com
###
Stan Feingold
StoreSMART
+1 585-278-9208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Vaccination Card Holders video