SOLD: Eco-conscious Explorer Vessel Arksen 85 Sold as Second Hull Goes into Build in the UK

Render of Arksen 85 Project Ocean Render of interior of first Arksen 85 Render of the Arksen 85 Master Cabin Snug

The remarkably capable and efficient vessel designed to access and explore far-flung destinations with an ‘off-grid’ functionality optimised for family use.

By working closely with the owners on materials and details, we have developed an eclectic and comfortable interior that takes inspiration from boutique hotels and Nordic landscapes. ” — Mark Tucker, Creative Director of Design Unlimited.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arksen is delighted to announce that it has completed the sale of its first Arksen 85 explorer vessel. Scheduled for delivery in spring 2022, Project Ocean is a remarkably capable and efficient vessel designed to access and explore far-flung destinations with an ‘off-grid’ functionality optimised for family use.

Thrilled with the level of interest in the Arksen 85, the company will begin the build of the second vessel in April with delivery scheduled for late 2022. Additionally, a third 85 will begin late this year for delivery in early 2023.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce the sale of the first hybrid-powered Arksen 85 to clients who will be embarking on an exciting world-wide adventure” commented Arksen COO, Ewan Hind.

With the support of the Arksen team, the initial itinerary is currently being mapped out starting in the far north of Europe exploring the fjords and ski-touring in Norway, then visiting the Mediterranean, Caribbean, US and Canada. Longer term, the owners plan to fulfil their ambition of transiting the Northwest Passage, before heading into the southern hemisphere to visit Patagonia and Antarctica.

In addition to taking her owners on a world tour, the vessel will be made available for research and conservation work.

To meet the client brief for a family home on the ocean, the team at Design Unlimited have developed a custom interior that blends comfort with the practicalities necessary for successful long-range cruising. Guests are brought closer to their external surroundings with near-uninterrupted panoramic views from the main saloon and bridge deck. The lower deck offers accommodation for up to 10 in four en-suite cabins, including a full-beam owner’s cabin with a multi-purpose snug and library for remote working.

“By working closely with the owners on materials and details, we have developed an eclectic and comfortable interior that takes inspiration from boutique hotels and Nordic landscapes. These influences have been implemented through the careful use of timbers, textured fabrics and brass hardware.” Mark Tucker, Creative Director of Design Unlimited.



ENDS



Notes to Editors:

For high resolution imagery please follow this link: https://we.tl/t-S0A9uFjjLa

For additional photography from the build to date or for quotes please contact media@arksen.com.

Project Ocean, is currently under production in the UK at Wight Shipyard Co. The Arksen 85 model is the flagship of the Arksen Explorer Series.

Renowned naval architecture and yacht design studio, Humphreys Yacht Design have delivered the exterior design and naval architecture package whilst working closely with Chartwell Marine, who provided a complete structural engineering service to meet the high levels of capability and efficiency required for a serious long-range explorer vessel.

Project Ocean can accommodate up to 10 in four cabins including a full beam owner suite with multi-purpose library / study / media room / children’s cabin. She has an efficient cruising speed of 9-11 knots, top speed of 14 knots and an economic cruising range of over 6,500nm.

The vessel has a hybrid propulsion and energy management system supplied by Praxis Automation Technology. Her solar array provides up to 7kW of zero-carbon electrical power. Onboard heating and ventilation systems use thermal reclaim for improved efficiency.

The Arksen 85 is designed to offer stability in excess of MCA requirements for unlimited operation, with 180 degrees of positive stability in cruising trim.

The hull and superstructure are built in aluminium, supplied by Norway-based company Hydro, which contains recycled material and can be reused at the end of the vessel’s life. The hull design is highly efficient, leading to reduced fuel consumption which equates to lower running costs and lower emissions.



Arksen 85 Time-lapse of Build to Date