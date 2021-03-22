Darrow Associates’ Peter Seltzberg to Lead Small Cap Investment Panel at Investor Summit Conference

‘Small Cap Stocks in 2020-2021: Don’t Say They Aren’t Performing’

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Darrow Associates, Inc., a leading national investor relations (IR) consultancy, today announced that Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, New York, will be leading a panel discussion on small cap investing at the Investor Summit conference being held virtually from March 23-25, 2021. The topic of the panel discussion will be “Small Cap Stocks in 2020-2021: Don’t Say They Aren’t Performing.” The 30-minute panel discussion will be streamed online for conference participants on March 23, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. ET.



Peter Seltzberg organized and conducted the panel which consists of three investment professionals who identified the top performing shares in an informal survey that he conducted during 2020 and early 2021. The presentation will feature compelling statistics about small/microcap investing in 2020-2021 and provide some insights provided to Darrow Associates by various small cap investors that included 60 individual stock ideas, that were categorized in five sector groups. The three investors with best performance in the survey will be featured in the panel discussion where they will discuss their winning stock picks and overall investment strategies.

Wallace “Wally” Wadman of Constitution Research & Management in Boston, MA, is a portfolio manager and chairman at Constitution. He joined the firm in 1989 and previously worked at Essex Investment Management and Scudder Stevens & Clark. He received a BA from Tufts University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Craig Rose of Axiom Asset Management in Wayne, PA, is a portfolio manager, managing director and financial advisor at Axiom Asset Management. He joined the firm in 2003. Previously, he was a financial advisor at UBS PaineWebber and Olde Discount Brokerage. He received a BS in Finance from West Virginia University ('96).

Tom Kutmus, is a U.S. business owner since 2001, following a successful career in financial services, food services distribution development for major national brands and other commercial endeavors. He received his BS in Industrial and Electromechanical Engineering from University of Panama and his MBA from Loyola and Northwestern University in Chicago.

Peter Seltzberg has been an investor relations consultant for more than 20 years, having joined Darrow Associates, in New York, as Managing Director in 2014. His relationships with investment professionals and track record in advisory work with C-Level executives makes him elite among IR practitioners particularly within the micro- to mid-cap institutional investment communities. Prior to working in IR, he was at other NY-based Wall Street firms such as JP Morgan Securities and Investments, Equitable Life, Alliance Funds, and Value Line Investment Management. He earned a BBA at Emory University in Atlanta, GA and an MBA from Fordham University while working full-time, both with Finance concentrations, and has completed coursework at Dale Carnegie.

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding any of the companies mentioned in the Investor Summit conference panel discussion or made by the speakers during the associated event are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of those companies. Information in the presentation and discussed during the associated event by Darrow Associates, Investor Summit and guest speakers should not be relied upon nor should any references imply endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. Investors and conference participants are encouraged to conduct their own diligence into any companies discussed during this event.

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with offices in New York, Austin, and Silicon Valley. The Darrow Associates team of professionals brings nearly 250 years of combined investor relations and Wall Street experience across a range of market sectors and market-caps to its client base. Darrow Associates’ professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

