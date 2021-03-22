Hustler Turf Announces Support of Folds of Honor

Company Will Donate Portion of All Mower Sales to Non-profit Organization Benefitting Military Families

/EIN News/ -- HESSTON, Kan., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential lawn mowers, today announced it will contribute a portion of all mower sales from May 17-31, 2021 to Folds of Honor. The 501(c)(3) provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or became disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces.



“At Hustler Turf, we extend our unwavering support to the men and women who fight for our country,” said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products for Hustler Turf. “We are proud to participate in this initiative with Folds of Honor because of the immeasurable differences they make for thousands of military families.”

In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, Hustler Turf will donate $13 of every commercial and residential mower sold in the U.S. to Folds of Honor. The dollar amount represents the 13 folds performed during a flag-folding ceremony. To date, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some U.S. territories.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Hustler Turf brand mowers and are so thankful for their incredible life-changing support,” said Colonel Nick Nichols, Folds of Honor executive vice president of operations and relationships. “Together we can ensure that no military family is left behind on the field of battle. The gift of education provides generational change and is a lasting bridge to equality especially for the 41% of our recipients who are diverse. We salute you!”

To learn more about this initiative, please visit https://www.hustlerturf.com/folds-of-honor.

About Hustler Turf

Hustler Turf is a leading brand of premium commercial and residential mowers and power equipment. As the originator of the twin-lever zero-turn mower in 1964, the brand signifies innovation, performance and reliability and is known for providing superior customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S. Hustler Turf has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, the Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded nearly 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including approximately 4,500 in 2020 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofhonor.org.

