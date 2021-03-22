Cytta’s IGAN System Helps First Responders Achieve Daily Record Setting Vaccination Totals

Over 10,000 Inoculations per Day at a Single Site Achieved with IGAN Assist

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) To help deal with currently unprecedented Public Health crisis, Cytta provided our IGAN incident command technology to assist with the Covid-19 vaccination coordination operations by the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT). Utilizing our proprietary IGAN incident command system, PSURT was able to help increase the number of Americans protected by vaccine at one Texas location from an average of 5,000/6000 per day, to a record setting 10,000 per day. We applaud the valiant efforts of all these emergency responders for saving lives!



Texas Police Lieutenant Clay Regan, an integral part of the combined PSURT response team stated, “In my 30+ years of Law Enforcement, and 26 years in the US Air Force, I have seldom witnessed an advancement in technology with the IGAN potential. Utilizing IGAN to coordinate this vaccination site empowered all involved agencies to achieve optimal results and vaccinate more people more quickly and more safely. In any public safety situation, the IGAN system has the capacity to rival any significant innovation for police, fire, emergency management, or public safety in general.”

This weeks’ Cytta Show initially describes a Las Vegas based governmant agency drone operation and then features Texas Police Lieutenant Clay Regan, live streaming in realtime from the vaccination location. Officer Regan describes the utilization of Cytta’s IGAN incident command system by multiple public safety agencies in Texas, while live streaming in realtime from the vaccination location. This new episode of the “Cytta Show” has been posted on our YouTube channel for general distribution at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel.

Our IGAN ICS seamlessly streams, stores and transfers all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders and their command centers across the United States. The IGAN ICS is an advanced CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) that can reside locally or in the cloud. IGAN manages multiple video cameras, smartphones, tablets, computers, 2-way radios – any device with a network connection. Each device is securely visible in a single interface.

IGAN is now being utilized and deployed by first responders across the U.S. who are looking for a simple, secure, and field-deployable system to stream and allow complete interaction among multiple relevant video and audio sources during mission-critical operations. IGAN provides, police/fire departments, emergency operations centers and incident commanders with real-time situational awareness by connecting all video and audio assets, all with sub half-second latency high-quality video streaming.

For first responders throughout the world, realtime video and audio communication has become an increasingly important dimension to daily work. In a digital-first world, real-time communication and interoperability are required by local and State Police during any operation. Cytta Corp’s IGAN unit allows first responders to stream, share and store multiple video and audio feeds in real time, as an incident occurs. Our revolutionary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) empowers first responders to share video and audio feeds and make better decisions in real-time, protecting our communities, and saving lives.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shown the world the criticality of distributed communications platforms for sustained business continuity and disaster preparedness for organizations, both public and private. Organizations of all sizes and across all sectors have been forced to move to an online, remote collaboration and communication model. Cytta’s technologies provide a critical enabler in the video and audio streaming ecosystem. Cytta’s goal is to provide critical technology enablement across both public and private sectors allowing for a more optimal and superior video and audio streaming experience.

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) develops industry advancing products utilizing paradigm shifting technology. Our proprietary SUPR ISR technology is the most powerful codec in the world and is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN ICS system seamlessly streams and integrates omnidirectionally all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time video and audio situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergency situations, security, military and all their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send omnidirectionally more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA.

