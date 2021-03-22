AMF Media Group Takes Home Seven American Advertising Awards

American Advertising Awards highlight creative excellence for healthcare, education and professional services clients

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMF Media Group (AMF), a full-service marketing and public relations agency, won seven American Advertising Awards in the 2021 Coastal California Competition.



The award program, formerly known as the ADDYs®, is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 35,000 entries every year. American Advertising Awards are granted by the American Advertising Federation and reward creativity and excellence in the art of advertising.

AMF Media Group walked away with awards for its work for clients Alameda Health System, Allegro Coffee, Armanino, Hats Off and Valley Christian Schools.

“This year has undoubtedly been a challenging one, and I am proud of my team for rising up and creating thoughtful, innovative work, much of which has uplifted and supported our communities,” said Vintage Foster, CEO of AMF Media Group. “It’s an honor to be recognized, and to work every day alongside such a dynamic team.”

Winning campaigns included:

An integrated social responsibility campaign for Alameda Health System driving awareness among its communities of the importance of wearing a face mask to slow the spread of the virus

An interactive online campaign for Allegro Coffee sharing the brand’s sustainable practices and unparalleled taste

An integrated content campaign and video for Armanino delivering key business information about the pandemic to current and potential clients and celebrating the diversity of Armanino's employees

A pro bono campaign for Hats Off honoring essential workers and uniting the public in the fight against COVID-19

Two integrated advertising campaigns for Valley Christian Schools driving reenrollment and sharing the school’s readiness amid the pandemic



For more information about AMF Media Group, visit www.amfmediagroup.com .

About AMF Media Group

AMF Media Group is a full-service marketing agency that delivers a comprehensive and clear approach on brand strategy and marketing, public relations, crisis communications, internal communications, multimedia production, web design and development, and event planning and management. AMF has offices in the SF Bay Area, Central California, Vancouver, Canada and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit amfmediagroup.com.

