Hurricane Ivan Survivor Shares How Healing From Trauma Ignited His Spiritual Journey and Led to Discovery of Deeper Truths in ‘Holistic Pathways’

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout his life, Jacob Carter has been a curious and open-minded spiritual seeker with strong connections to the natural environment and metaphysical realm. However, it was not until he lost everything to Hurricane Ivan that his spiritual journey shifted from light-hearted and exploratory to profound and life-altering.

In “Holistic Pathways: Spirit Journey of the White Cherokee,” Carter chronicles his story of survival, both during the onslaught of the storm and the overwhelming aftermath. Having chosen to move his family to what would later become the path of devastation, he describes the anger and fury he felt toward himself for endangering their lives. Searching desperately for answers, Carter decided to turn inward and open his mind to the spiritual wisdom within.

Through this process, Carter formed a deeper connection with his Cherokee ancestors and God and awakened to ancient knowledge and sacred truths about creation and the soul’s design. Through “Holistic Pathways,” he honors the task he was given by Mother Nature to share the education and wisdom gleaned from his own experiences and lead others toward reclaiming the collective divine authenticity and help heal the earth. Carter also hopes to demonstrate the importance of overcoming the limitations of faith and keeping an open mind about who people are and what destiny they are designed to fulfill.

“It’s imperative that people understand exactly what their soul is,” said Carter. “We are the vessels of the Soul of God and need to apply full faith and confidence to its power and purpose in order to achieve the fullness of our potential.”

Ultimately, “Holistic Pathways” encourages readers to embark on their own journey self-discovery so that they may awaken to their higher spiritual selves, embody the love and light of the creator and uncover their authentic purpose.

“The only thing standing between humanity and grace is the mind,” said Carter. “Our actions tell the creator what we accept for ourselves.”

About the author

Jacob Carter is just another guy that got his diploma then put on his blue collar and went to work. He grew up in a split family that kept him on the move between the country and city but he has always been a proud outdoorsman. His spiritual quest began over a quarter of a century ago in the early 90s based in the intrigue of his Cherokee ancestry, an angelic experience and experiences with the paranormal. After severe trauma, he managed to tap into his Native American side and discover truth for himself. The knowledge he has learned is meant for everyone and, through sharing his story, he seeks to provide an opportunity for others to see what they are all truly a part of and just how connected everything really is. “Holistic Pathways: Spirit Journey of the White Cherokee” is his first book.

