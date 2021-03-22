World Breathing Day is on April 11th and There Has Never Been a More Important Time to Breathe
World Breathing Day in the time of COVID-19 - We are living in an unprecedented time on planet Earth. It has brought with it many challenges and heartaches, but also many gifts, such as the emergent awareness that we need to know more about the most basic life-giving force that we have, our breathing.
On April 11th, the International Breathwork Foundation (IBF) and its global affiliates will be celebrating the 3rd annual World Breathing Day, a global event that invites us to learn and experience conscious breathing, and to celebrate the healing and unifying power of breath.
More than ever, the world needs to hit the pause button and BREATHE!!! (Enjoy a deep, conscious breath here and now.)
Global adversity has set the stage for a humanity wide invitation to learn to use conscious breathing as a daily tool for living a high quality of life.
Humanity faces a new and ongoing challenge that professional breathworkers and therapists are reporting: People are becoming scared of the air. This fear often results in restricted breathing which can trigger stress and anxiety, which in turn can have negative impacts on the body’s life force. Left unchecked, the effects on mental health and the immune system can be disastrous.
This World Breathing Day is a day to learn more about your breath and be instructed on new and healthier ways to use it.
During times of crises, conscious breathing has been proven to support people in maintaining physical, mental and emotional balance, and as a result, enhancing health and preventing trauma.
“Breath reduces stress and if we reduce stress, we strengthen the immune system,” says Veronique Batter, past president of the IBF and present Chair of the World Breathing Day. “Breath is life! Let’s breathe for all those who are fighting for their breath right now.”
● World Breathing Day 2021 offers an interactive and experiential, 24-hour, FREE online international event via Zoom (Register HERE). During this event, you will be guided through many highly effective exercises and methods of breathwork by qualified, prominent and experienced breathwork practitioners using evidence-based breathing techniques.
● Connect with the world in the World Breathing Room on DoAsOne.org, a beautiful online space that enables you to breathe synchronously with people from around the globe.
● If you have the possibility, go outside or open your window and breathe. Celebrate the air getting cleaner as a result of humanity on pause. Breathe for the Earth, breathe for Life.
Some of the benefits of conscious breathing:
● Stress management
●. Immune System support
● Trauma prevention and trauma release
● Better self-regulation and management of hyper-activity
●. Improved focus
● Positive impact on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being
“The time to mitigate future trauma is now. Breathing is the most available and free medicine we have available to us” adds Rabia Hayek, Founder and visionary of Do As One and Omnibreath.
We all have unlimited and free access to this simple, natural, potent tool that heals our bodies, calms our nerves, de-stresses our minds, and creates emotional stability.
“In these times of chaos and confusion, when we don’t know where else to turn, the Breath is always there” says Marie-Therese Maurice, Founder of One Minute for Earth. “When we engage with it consciously, it quickly and easily guides us to a place of grounding, peace, connection and healing.”
On April 11th, let’s celebrate that we are alive because we BREATHE!
