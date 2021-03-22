AMMF 2021 Virtual European Cholangiocarcinoma Conference to be held on 13–14 May 2021

AMMF 2021 Virtual European Cholangiocarcinoma Conference

STANSTED, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual AMMF Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Conference will be held virtually on 13–14 May 2021.

An expert faculty and speakers will deliver a dynamic online event over two days which will have a specific European focus. The first day will cover CCA, diagnosis and treatment updates. The second day will consider the international aspects of CCA and deliver scientific updates. The full programme can be found here.

Further details, including how to register, can be found on the AMMF website here.

The annual AMMF CCA Conference facilitates and encourages the sharing of information on CCA to specialists, scientists, researchers, patients, and carers. AMMF has been running live conferences since 2015 which are free of charge to professional medical delegates, scientists, researchers, patients and carers. The conferences provide an opportunity to find out about improvements in treatments, new and ongoing clinical trials, updates on research, as well as encouraging collaboration between researchers and healthcare professionals. Patients with CCA and their carers are also included in the AMMF conferences, where they have the opportunity to find out about clinical trials and hear from specialists at the forefront of research.

There will be a poster exhibition during this year’s Conference, allowing researchers and authors to present their latest advances in cholangiocarcinoma. AMMF is encouraging authors to submit a 300-word abstract by 31 March 2021, by email to info@ammf.org.uk, with Abstract Submission in the subject line. Abstracts showing an original paper/trial, audit, case study or a professional experience will be accepted. Further details can be found on the AMMF website https://ammf.org.uk/call-for-abstracts-2021/.

As Helen Morement, Founder and CEO of the AMMF explains, “This year’s AMMF’s Virtual European Cholangiocarcinoma Conference will continue to remain a key platform, unique in the UK and Europe, for international experts to once again share news and information about clinical studies and latest research with our stakeholders. These findings bring the prospect of early diagnosis and more effective treatments for this devastating disease one step closer. Although we’re disappointed, we can’t all meet personally in 2021, going online means we can engage in new ways and reach an even broader part of our growing CCA community.”

About AMMF: founded in 2002, AMMF was the world’s first charity dedicated solely to cholangiocarcinoma. Today, AMMF remains as the only dedicated CCA charity in the UK and is now working nationally, across Europe, as well as actively collaborating globally. AMMF provides information and support to those who need it, campaigns to raise awareness of this devastating disease, encourages and supports specialised research teams in their work towards better diagnostic techniques and treatments and, ultimately a cure.

About CCA: CCA, or bile duct cancer, is a primary liver cancer that arises within the biliary system. Over recent years, an enormous and extremely worrying increase in the incidence of CCA has been noted worldwide. The incidence appears to be increasing across all age groups, including younger people, and the cause of this ongoing increase is unknown. More research is desperately needed.

