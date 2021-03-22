TIAG Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company for 2021
TIAG surpassed Great Place to Work™ benchmark with 98% of employees saying TIAG is a great place to work.
We congratulate TIAG on their Certification. Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”RESTON, VA, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIAG—an innovative technology company providing transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense—today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered from Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, a Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience. TIAG surpassed this benchmark with 98% of employees saying TIAG is a great place to work.
“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™,” shares Umang Modi, Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer at TIAG, “We make the customer experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results, and make a difference to our customers.”
“We congratulate TIAG on their Certification,” shares Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work, “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.
About TIAG. TIAG specializes in transformation and innovation. We are a proud women-owned business and Great Place to Work-Certified® company focused on empowering the brightest minds with a shared passion for making an impact. Our expertise in streamlining complex mission critical processes and delivering results that exceed expectations sets us apart and can be seen in our ISO 9001/27001 certification and achieving CMMI Level 3. To see how we are making a difference for our customers and in our communities, visit us at tiag.net.
