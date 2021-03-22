IT WAS FUN FOR ALL AT THE PHILANTHROPIC ENDEAVORS, INC. GRAND OPENING
FORMER CONGRESSMAN CHARLIE GONZALEZ CUT THE RIBBON WITH GIANT GOLD SCISSORS PROVIDED BY THE SAN ANTONIO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The essential difference in service is not machines or 'things.' The essential difference is minds, hearts, spirits, and souls.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropic Endeavors, Inc., a faith-based marketing organization, had their grand opening celebration Friday, March 19 at the beautiful Moade Center to introduce the Company to the city.
— HERB KELLEHER
The organizations’ goal is to help churches, ministries and non-profits increase their awareness, members, and donations by providing marketing, public relations and fundraising services at a reduced rate tailored just for them. Additionally, Philanthropic Endeavors, Inc. is developing a program to furnish homeless veterans and homeless single mothers’ residences, food, clothing, education, medical care, counseling for mental health and child abuse prevention therapy.
Philanthropic Endeavors, Inc. is an organization with a heart for people. Our desire is to go out into the world in which we live and make positive change for those around us! Please visit our website to learn more at https://www.philanthropicendeavorstx.org
We are grateful and thank Former Congressman Charlie Gonzalez, Joe Kampa, Vice President of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and Pastor Dorian Williams and his staff at the Moade Center for assisting in making our grand opening event a success.
J. Renee Sheridan
Philanthropic Endeavors Inc
+1 210-643-7160
philanthropicendeavors@gmail.com