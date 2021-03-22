Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,758 in the last 365 days.

IT WAS FUN FOR ALL AT THE PHILANTHROPIC ENDEAVORS, INC. GRAND OPENING

FORMER CONGRESSMAN CHARLIE GONZALEZ CUT THE RIBBON WITH GIANT GOLD SCISSORS PROVIDED BY THE SAN ANTONIO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The essential difference in service is not machines or 'things.' The essential difference is minds, hearts, spirits, and souls.”
— HERB KELLEHER
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropic Endeavors, Inc., a faith-based marketing organization, had their grand opening celebration Friday, March 19 at the beautiful Moade Center to introduce the Company to the city.

The organizations’ goal is to help churches, ministries and non-profits increase their awareness, members, and donations by providing marketing, public relations and fundraising services at a reduced rate tailored just for them. Additionally, Philanthropic Endeavors, Inc. is developing a program to furnish homeless veterans and homeless single mothers’ residences, food, clothing, education, medical care, counseling for mental health and child abuse prevention therapy.

Philanthropic Endeavors, Inc. is an organization with a heart for people. Our desire is to go out into the world in which we live and make positive change for those around us! Please visit our website to learn more at https://www.philanthropicendeavorstx.org

We are grateful and thank Former Congressman Charlie Gonzalez, Joe Kampa, Vice President of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and Pastor Dorian Williams and his staff at the Moade Center for assisting in making our grand opening event a success.

J. Renee Sheridan
Philanthropic Endeavors Inc
+1 210-643-7160
philanthropicendeavors@gmail.com

You just read:

IT WAS FUN FOR ALL AT THE PHILANTHROPIC ENDEAVORS, INC. GRAND OPENING

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.