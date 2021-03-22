Essence Smokes Introduces CBG Hemp Cigarettes to Wellness Market

Essence Smokes CBG cigarettes offer sustainable smoking alternatives.

Colorado company officially launches world’s first sustainable tobacco-free product crafted with novel hemp-derived cannabinoid.

Now, with Earth Day just one month away, we are proud to introduce such a sustainable alternative to nicotine and tobacco products to consumers worldwide.” — Essence Smokes co-founder Greg Capolino

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Products touting the hemp cannabinoid CBD flood the marketplace, including everything from tinctures and salves to pet treats, makeup and bottled juices.

But hemp contains more than 120 cannabinoids, which are natural compounds unique to the plant. One of them, Cannabigerol, or CBG for short, is only now reaching store shelves and online shopping carts.

Several months after a successful soft launch, and exactly one month before Earth Day, Essence Smokes is thrilled to formally introduce the first CBG cigarette brand into the international market, offering consumers a 100% natural, tobacco-free and additive-free smokable product.

“As a longtime, and thankfully former, smoker of tobacco products, I was especially keen to bring a nicotine- and additive-free product to the market,” says Essence Smokes co-founder and hemp veteran Greg Capolino. “Essence Smokes introduces people around the world to the extraordinary cannabinoid CBG through a nonintoxicating and profoundly smooth smoking experience. Our product delivers CBG into the bloodstream much more rapidly than other kinds of products, such as tinctures and edibles. Many people report that CBG from our product is more desirable than CBD.”

Essence Smoke cigarettes are crafted from hemp rolling paper. Their natural filters biodegrade in less than a week upon reaching the ocean, and within a few weeks in landfills. They are exceptionally sustainable. Traditional cigarette butts, on the other hand, are the single greatest source of ocean pollution. As their plastic filters disintegrate, over the course of more than a decade, they release microplastics into the environment as well as residue from hundreds of chemicals used to treat tobacco. Researchers have found cigarette butt evidence in 70 percent of seabirds and 30 percent of sea turtles.

Essence Smokes cigarettes, by comparison, leave no trace.

They also are all-natural. Many cannabinoid products rely on CBG or CBD extracted from hemp plants, a process that often uses toxic solvents to separate the cannabinoids from the rest of the plant. The distillates are then purged before getting used to infuse products but can still leave behind residual solvents.

Essence Smokes instead relies entirely on a high-CBG hemp strain for its CBG. No extraction. No sprayed distillate. Just chemical-free, high-CBG hemp. Essence Smokes honors the majesty of pure hemp, offering consumers the plant’s glorious full spectrum of cannabinoids and other plant-based compounds.

Essence Smokes are already available in smoke shops along Colorado’s Front Range, as well as select retail stores in New Jersey, Delaware, Tennessee, and the country of Panama. The company will be offering its first-of-its-kind CBG cigarettes in the United Kingdom starting Q2 2021 with orders having already been placed. In addition, Essence Smokes is poised to begin distribution across select countries in the European Union as well as in more states, including California and Florida. All of the products, too, are available online to consumers around the world.

“As we worked on the R&D, our team savored the enjoyment of smokable CBG,” says Capolino. “Now, with Earth Day just one month away, we are proud to introduce such a sustainable alternative to nicotine and tobacco products to consumers worldwide.”