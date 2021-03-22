INTRODUCING TIE BAR X MICHEL MEN: RAISING THE STYLE BAR TOGETHER
Noted Menswear Brand Collaborates with Emerging Designer Whitney Michel On A Limited Edition Capsule Collection Now Available
It's been nothing short of a dream collaborating on this collection with such a strong brand partner and the legend himself, Jim Moore. Bringing my designs to life at a price that’s affordable for all”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tie Bar, one of the most trusted voices in affordable style, is proud to announce a collaboration with American menswear brand Michel Men and designer Whitney Michel. Produced in consultation with the brand’s creative advisor Jim Moore (GQ Creative Director at Large), the Tie Bar x Michel Men 15-piece capsule collection will be available exclusively online starting March 22nd
"It's been nothing short of a dream collaborating on this collection with such a strong brand partner and the legend himself, Jim Moore. I'm so excited to introduce Michel Men to Tie Bar’s loyal fan base, bringing my designs to life at a price that’s affordable for all, the must-have accessories for the season." – Whitney Michel, Michel Men
Michel Men is not just about the clothes. It’s about the dream, the image, and what that represents. Built for the men who understand that they are tomorrow and take that role seriously. Celebrate Michel Men’s vision of The New Americana, one where a variety of classic wardrobe staples (4 ties, 4 socks, 6 pocket squares, and 1 tote bag) are updated to feel modern and elevated for the new season. A range of menswear staples modernized through unique color pairings, unexpected accents, and bold patterns. The result is a collection that feels bold, unique, and unexpected. One that both honors tradition and takes a confident step forward. And true to the Tie Bar value that customers expect, all prices for the collaboration will range from just $10 to $35 each.
Whitney Michel is a first generation Haitian American born in Brooklyn. With the long desire to become a designer, Michel moved to Manhattan to attend the prestigious Parsons, School of Design, where the brand was first created. Michel later honed her skills and passion for menswear contributing on the styling teams of Vogue & GQ, Man of the World & more. She credits being raised with four brothers, a love for classic film style, and early exposure to art via her father’s oil painting, as her strongest design influences.
“I’ve known Whitney for nearly a decade, she’s always been a passionate team player with a tactile and precise work ethic. Her keen eye for style and inspiring ability to reflect on the past while staying totally modern, and true to her vision, makes her a menswear force to watch. I’m very excited that she has launched her namesake collection, Michel Men, and additionally has teamed with the sartorially savvy menswear line, Tie Bar, to bring her incredible vision to the every man.” – Jim Moore
The Tie Bar x Michel Men launch will formally kick off Strong Ties: an ongoing program for linking outstanding, progressive and emerging designers with the Tie Bar label to create an incubator of talent and style at affordable price points. Each participant is given full immersion into the world of Tie Bar, with the goal of using the brand’s platforms to help aid their current and future growth. Tie Bar remains committed to helping ensure the voices of BIPOC owned businesses and designers are better represented across the fashion industry. 100% of the proceeds from each collection will go back directly to the designer.
