Infobip became the exclusive A2P SMS Provider of Beeline Uzbekistan thereafter the auction results were revised by VEON

03.22.2021, Infobip Ltd. announces that it has been selected to be an exclusive A2P SMS Provider of Beeline Uzbekistan – Unitel LLC., by the solid company VEON.

LONDON, UK, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lasted more than one month negotiations between Veon and Infobip reached an accord after the online auction held on February 19. Despite the fact that Infobip did not make the best commercial offer during the online auction, it heightened the VEON top management’s interest offering generous bonuses not included initially in bidding documents. On virtue of acceptance of VEON additional conditions in terms of advance payments and sign up fee, Infobip was announced as the exclusive A2P partner of Beeline Uzbekistan.

Boris Nemsić, Chair of the Advisory Board at Infobip, said: “We are proud that we have managed to become the exclusive partner of VEON in Uzbekistan, and left behind such tough competitors as the GMS and Bringo. It is an honor for me to participate in the development of this partnership, considering that I headed the VimpelCom company together with Alexander Torbakhov in 2009-2010. Last year he headed over again the VEON Russian branch. I am grateful to Beeline Russia for the objective recommendations made by VimpelCom in regards to the online auction participants in Uzbekistan”.

Nevertheless, during the online auction held on February 19, the financial commitments of some participants reached $ 95 million towards following three years, Infobip negotiators succeeded to convince VEON top management that the size of the authorized capital and the reputation of Infobip were more important than potential revenue.

Adrian Benić, Vice President of Products at Infobip said: “We are very pleased to the common understanding we have reached with Hussein Suliman, VEON Chief of Staff of Co-CEO. His strong position and vision has allowed us to advocate the right on A2P service provision of Beeline Uzbekistan. I would like to express my special gratitude to Levent Topcu, who found the way to maintain the long-term partnership between Infobip and VEON despite of the online auction formal results and other minor issues. I am sure that personal confidence and mutual understanding of top managers is sometimes more important than financial indicators, as well as the risks associated with the US DoJ investigation against VEON in 2013-2019”.

It is expected that the contract between Infobip Ltd. and Unitel LLC will be signed by the end of March.