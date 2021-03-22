More Growth for Mosquito Mary's as Network Adds New Franchise Team
Tracey Carpenter and Shelley Fentress are the new owners of the Central Carolinas Mosquito Mary's territory.
Mosquito and tick control franchise expands in new Central Carolinas territory.
I know the pain and frustration of having a good time end too soon due to too many mosquito bites. I wanted to bring a service that I personally love to the area, and share it with my community.”CAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representing Mosquitos Mary’s on both sides of the Carolinas border, a new Mosquito Mary’s team is hard at work just in time for spring.
— Tracey Carpenter
Franchisees Shelley Fentress and Tracey Carpenter signed the Mosquito Mary’s franchise deal late February. The team caught the Mosquito Mary’s franchise bug after seeing the brand up close and benefiting personally from the mosquito and tick control services.
Fentress, long time Camden resident, is an avid camper who can often be found in one of the central Carolina state parks with her husband, daughter, and two labs. “Nothing beats hiking, grilling, and spending time outdoors,” said Fentress. “But when people say that a fire pit keeps mosquitoes away, they are very, very wrong!” Also a lover of the outdoors, Tracey Carpenter spends much of her time outside with her family, especially in the summer months. “I know the pain and frustration of having a good time end too soon due to too many mosquito bites. I wanted to bring a service that I personally love to the area, and share it with my community,” stated Carpenter.
The duo is customer service focused, having been in the shoes of their clients before. “We are always available for our clients,” asserted Fentress. “You can text Tracey or I at 8pm that you have mosquitos and we will get you scheduled right then.” The team emphasizes that customer dedication is at the top of their priority list and that their customer service is what sets them apart in the pest control space. “We are 100% committed and want our clients to know that we are here not just to run a business, but to build relationships with the people in our community,” stated Carpenter.
To get in touch with the Central Carolinas team for mosquito and tick control at your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To connect with a Franchise Specialist and learn more about owning your own Mosquito Mary’s franchise, visit the Mosquito Mary’s franchise website at www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
About Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. Their #1 priority is to keep their clients’ family and pets safe during and after treatments. All of their technicians are trained and certified in mosquito control in the safe use and application of their products, making sure the process is kid and pet friendly. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
Nick Spencer
Mosquito Mary's
+1 508-452-2814
email us here