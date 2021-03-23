Rising Luxury Streetwear Brand Top Notch NME Impress With new 2021 Collection

Top Notch FunDress Collection Top Notch FunDress Collection

Building off of its early success Top Notch NME is expanding its line of apparel with its head turning 2021 Collection, including added choices for women

It's Not Just A Brand.. It's A Lifestyle!” — Craig Washington

DETROIT, MI, US, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What you wear says a lot about who you are. Craig Washington, designer and owner of hip-hop influenced luxury urban streetwear brand Top Notch NME understands this truth inside and out. Over the last year this has expressed itself in an increasingly popular apparel brand that combines different lifestyle aesthetics in a way that makes them all much more powerful and exciting. In the latest news from the brand, Washington recently announced the launch of its new Top Notch NME 2021 Collection. Continuing its powerful momentum, the new collection includes special Art Shirts, new “Wear This” tie dye hoodies, women’s wear including stunning skirts, accessories like hats, beach towels and backpacks, and much, much more. All of the new collection are made to the same exacting, high standards that Top Notch NME are becoming so well known for.

“We are very excited about our new collection and what it means for Top Notch NME,” commented the always passionate Washington. “These are streetwear choices that are a step above and beyond. It means you can stay comfortable with who you are but still deliver the subtle message that you are chasing and accomplishing your dreams, for men and women. With Top Notch NME it’s not just a brand, it’s a lifestyle.”

Top Notch NME clearly continue to fulfill Washington’s mission of combining “comfort and quality”, with a classy, urban feel. The eye catching art on many of its designs gives a nod to classic sneaker culture and streetwear gems, while taking things up to the next level of elite status. For a man or woman who wants to be comfortable while looking their best, Top Notch NME may not have many challengers.

Some highlights of the new collection include the Top Notch Street Art Tee in a number of designs, Top Notch Sports Bra, Top Notch NME Tee and Backpack, Top Notch Yoga Pants, Top Notch Snap Back Caps, Top Notch Pencil Skirts, Top Notch Bengal Sweatshirt, Top Notch Champion Hoody, and much more. The whole collection can be seen at the brand’s official website.

2021 is set to be a big year for Top Notch NME and its followers who can’t get enough of luxury streetwear style.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.topnotchnme.com.

About Top Notch NME

A Welcome to a brand new reality! Welcome to Top Notch NME By Craig Washington. Top Notch is a state of mind that comes from within...that’s the NME (in me). Top Notch stands for the highest point, the best, the top of the line. It’s an Elitist state of mind and my clothing line is an extension of my mindset. When I say “Elite” I’m not saying I’m better than anyone else, I’m saying that the force that drives me causes me to continuously seek the best in and of myself and Top Notch NME

