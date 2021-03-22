US-31 rebuilding project and detour south of Charlevoix starts April 5

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY : Charlevoix

START DATE: Monday, April 5, 2021 (weather dependent)

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $13.3 million to rebuild nearly 7 miles of US-31 from Barnard/Norwood Road to Barnard/Old Norwood Road south of Charlevoix. This project includes removing the old concrete pavement, as well as installing new concrete curb and gutter, drainage improvements, and water main replacement. More information and a project flyer are available at the project website.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: All through-traffic will be detoured on Marion Center and Atwood roads.

Within the work zone, local traffic will be maintained under lane closures with traffic regulators, and access to local businesses and residences will be accommodated. MDOT temporarily widened US-31 from Heise Road to Barnard Road in 2020 to help maintain local access during this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new guardrail and pavement markings.