Project to rebuild US-23 in Harrisville starts April 5

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Alcona

HIGHWAY: US-23

CLOSEST CITY : Harrisville

START DATE: Monday, April 5, 2021 (weather dependent)

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $5 million to rebuild nearly 2 miles of US-23 from south of Washington Street to south of Lakeshore Drive just north of Harrisville. This project includes new concrete curb and gutter, as well as new storm sewer.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour from the start of work until just prior to the Fourth of July holiday. US-23 traffic intending to travel through on their way to a different location will be required to follow a posted detour on M-72, Barlow Road and F-41 between Harrisville and the Spruce area. All work occurring after the holiday will be completed with intermittent lane and shoulder closures.

Local traffic access to residences and businesses will be maintained through the work area with one lane open in alternating directions during active work hours, and one lane open in each direction during non-working hours. The traffic lanes for local traffic will be narrower than usual and will have a temporary gravel surface

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new rumble strips and pavement markings.