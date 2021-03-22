M-24 project in northern Oakland County to resume on Monday, March 29

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

COMMUNITIES: Orion Township Oxford Township Village of Lake Orion Village of Oxford

ROADWAY: M-24 (Lapeer Road)

PROJECT RESUMES: Monday, March 29, 2021

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: June 2021

TRAFFIC DETAILS: In downtown Oxford, northbound and southbound M-24 will have one lane open between Broadway and Center streets. The center left-turn lane will also be open.

In the Orion area, single-lane closures will be in place intermittently as needed to finish remaining work and punch list items.

Project map

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has invested $33 million to rebuild and resurface M-24 (Lapeer Road) in Oakland County.

The remaining work includes tree plantings, irrigation, decorative streetscaping fixtures, bridge epoxy overlay, punch list work, permanent pavement markings, and paving of Drahner Road, Oxford Lake Drive, Glaspie Street, North Oxford Road, and Ray Road. Work is expected to be complete in early June.

Stay informed about this project at www.RestoreM24.info; e-mail updates can be requested at the website.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Extending the center left-turn lanes, improving the pavement surface, adjusting lane widths, and consolidating driveways will increase motorist safety by reducing the number of potential crash points in this area.