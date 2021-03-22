Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,652 in the last 365 days.

M-24 project in northern Oakland County to resume on Monday, March 29

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

COMMUNITIES: Orion Township Oxford Township Village of Lake Orion Village of Oxford

ROADWAY: M-24 (Lapeer Road)

PROJECT RESUMES: Monday, March 29, 2021

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: June 2021

TRAFFIC DETAILS: In downtown Oxford, northbound and southbound M-24 will have one lane open between Broadway and Center streets. The center left-turn lane will also be open.

In the Orion area, single-lane closures will be in place intermittently as needed to finish remaining work and punch list items.

Project map

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has invested $33 million to rebuild and resurface M-24 (Lapeer Road) in Oakland County.

The remaining work includes tree plantings, irrigation, decorative streetscaping fixtures, bridge epoxy overlay, punch list work, permanent pavement markings, and paving of Drahner Road, Oxford Lake Drive, Glaspie Street, North Oxford Road, and Ray Road. Work is expected to be complete in early June.

Stay informed about this project at www.RestoreM24.info; e-mail updates can be requested at the website.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Extending the center left-turn lanes, improving the pavement surface, adjusting lane widths, and consolidating driveways will increase motorist safety by reducing the number of potential crash points in this area.

You just read:

M-24 project in northern Oakland County to resume on Monday, March 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.