Selin Sakarcan, a Leading Physician, Contributes to Article on Positive Impact of Common Myrtle Extract on Brain Health

NEW HAVEN, CT, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selin Sakarcan, a leading physician, recently contributed to an article on how Myrtus communis, or common myrtle, leaf extract can help to eliminate the brain damaged caused by today’s high-fat diets.

The article, titled “Myrtus Communis Extract Ameliorates High-Fat Diet Induced Brain Damage and Cognitive Function,” was published in the Journal of Research in Pharmacy in September 2020. In the article, Sakarcan and his colleagues explain that obesity is now a major health threat around the world, causing type 2 diabetes, certain kinds of cancer, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular diseases. It also causes memory and learning impairment due to altering the structure of the brain. Obesity furthermore increases one’s risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases, where the brain’s nerve cells deteriorate and ultimately die.

Unfortunately, eating foods that are high in fat is a chief contributing factor to today’s rise in obesity, according to Sakarcan. However, in the article, Sakarcan explains that he discovered from a scientific study that a plant called the Myrtus communis, or common myrtle, can actually ameliorate the cognitive impairment caused by obesity stemming from high-fat diets.

Over the years, research has shown that the common myrtle, which is mostly found in the Mediterranean, offers a slew of health benefits. It is considered to be a neuroprotective, meaning it protects nerve cells from damage and degeneration. This green plant also offers anti-inflammatory properties and is an analgesic as well. In other words, it helps to reduce swelling/inflammation and furthermore serves as a natural painkiller.

The common myrtle is an anti-diabetic, too. This means it can help to prevent diabetes from developing, slow its progression, or prevent the long-term complications associated with it, such as kidney disease, nerve damage, and retina damage.

All in all, at a time when obesity remains rampant, Myrtus communis has the potential to mitigate obesity-induced brain damage and many other health problems long term, according to Sakarcan in the recent article