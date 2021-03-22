Greater Good Charities and Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy Kick-Off 3rd Annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest

Best Feline High-Five wins $5,000 Grant for an Animal Shelter & Personal Consult with Jackson Galaxy

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the success of The Jackson Galaxy Project’s (JGP) life-saving Cat Pawsitive initiative, Greater Good Charities and Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy announce the 3rd Annual Cat Pawsitive National High-Five Day Contest. From March 22 until April 4, cat lovers are invited to share their most creative feline high-five videos at felinehighfive.com, for a chance to win cash grants up to $5,000 for their favorite animal shelter/rescue and a personal cat behavioral virtual consult with Jackson Galaxy.

“The annual National High-Five Day contest is a time to celebrate the success of Cat Pawsitive and the impact it has had on thousands of homeless cats as well as inspire cat parents across the U.S. to get involved,” said Galaxy. “After taking the year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are back. With more people at home with their foster and adopted cats, there is a unique opportunity for these cat parents to engage in more meaningful ways with their cats by participating in this contest and learning some basic Cat Pawsitive techniques.”

Cat Pawsitive is a life-saving initiative for shelter and rescue cats that aims to increase feline adoption rates by instructing shelter/rescue staff and volunteers how to implement positive reinforcement training for cats, that includes a signature move - teaching them to high-five. Jackson Galaxy, star of the television show “My Cat from Hell” on Animal Planet, NY Times best-selling author and founder of JGP, developed the Cat Pawsitive training module with a team of feline behavior experts in an effort to enrich the lives of homeless cats in shelters and rescues to improve their wellbeing and adoptability.

Jackson Galaxy will select the top 25 High-Five entries for the public to vote on from April 8-14. The top three entries with the most votes will be announced on April 15 (National High-Five Day) and awarded the following list of prizes along with a signed copy of “Total Cat Mojo” by Galaxy.

The grand prize is a $5,000 cash grant to an animal shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice, and a personal 30-minute virtual cat behavioral consult with Jackson Galaxy.

Second place is a $3,000 cash grant to a shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice.

Third Place is a $2,000 cash grant to a shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice.

Contest participants can download step-by-step instructions to teach the feline high-five and review the complete contest terms and conditions at felinehighfive.com. This year’s contest is in partnership with The Petco Foundation and The Animal Rescue Site.

Since 2016, more than 1,800 homeless cats have been adopted during Cat Pawsitive semesters, with hundreds of more cats benefitting from being in the program and continuing their training on the road to adoption. To date, a total of 168 animal welfare organizations and over 2,650 cats have participated in Cat Pawsitive programs with over 1,600 staff members and volunteers taking part in the training of thousands of homeless cats.

The Jackson Galaxy Project is a signature program of Greater Good Charities that seeks to improve the lives of cats at risk and help the people who care for them through innovative programs that educate, inspire and empower staff, rescuers and adopters.

# # #

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $22 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

