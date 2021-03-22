Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,652 in the last 365 days.

UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Sidoti Investor Conference on March 24, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, and natural fiber materials primarily for the medical market, today announced that R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Lataille, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Sidoti Conference on March 24, 2021. UFP Technologies, Inc.’s presentation will be webcast and is scheduled for 9:15 AM ET on March 24. The presentation can be accessed through the conference portal at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Y6Qgd09S3mflavRTx9KGg, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.ufpt.com.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.
UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

Contacts:
Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926
Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 972-423-7070


Primary Logo

You just read:

UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Sidoti Investor Conference on March 24, 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.