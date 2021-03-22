At 69.3% CAGR, 5G Core Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 13163.1 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global 5G Core Market in 2019 was approximately USD 349.4 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 69.3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 13163.1 Million by 2026. Top market manufacturers are Oracle, Athonet, Casa Systems, Mavenir, IPLOOK, Cumucore, ZTE, Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Metaswitch, Samsung, Affirmed Networks and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “5G Core Market By Components (Solutions and Services), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), and By Network Functions (AMF, PCF, NEF, SMF, UDM, AUSF, UPF, NRF, AF, NSSF, and Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud and On-Premises), By End User (Telecom Operators and Enterprises): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global 5G Core Market was estimated at USD 349.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13163.1 Million by 2026. The global 5G Core Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.3% from 2019 to 2026”.

The 5G core network was designed from the ground up to support both virtualized and cloud-native implementations, including entirely software-based networking functions and services. The 5G Core authenticates users and devices, applies customized rules, and tracks device mobility before traffic is diverted to operator networks or the Internet.

Major players in the 5G core market are:

Oracle

Casa Systems

Mavenir

IPLOOK

Cumucore

ZTE

Nokia

Ericsson

Huawei

Metaswitch

NEC

Cisco

HPE,

Druid Software

Samsung

Affirmed Networks

Athonet

Development of smart infrastructure paired with the demand for private 5G across enterprises

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to expand due to the development of smart infrastructure and the rising demand for cloud-native and service-based architecture. However, data protection issues in the 5G core network could stymie 5G core network adoption over the forecast period. Furthermore, consumer demand for video and the transition in the industry toward the use of cloud technology has also contributed to the rapid increase in the amount of data carried by cellular networks. Vendors of 5G core equipment have a lot of room to expand.

Every line of business has seen a significant shift in the implementation of mission-critical business applications as a result of automation and digitalization. Most industries have undergone digital transformations to meet the increasing demand for operational agility among consumers and businesses. Because of 5G's inherent ability to embrace network slicing, private LTE can be more widely used in the enterprise network. Technological advances and the evolving environment have paved the way for new business technologies to develop in a variety of industries.

The availability of unlicensed and shared spectrum around the world, as well as the commercialization of 5G networks in businesses such as private 5G, are expected to form the future of the 5G core market. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of the Internet of Things paired with on-going advances in M2M communication networks is transforming a variety of industries by linking all forms of appliances, devices, systems, and services. IoT is one of the many use cases supported by 5G core-enabled 5G, allowing communication between large numbers of sensors and connected devices.

The global 5G core market is segregated based on components, services, network functions, deployment model, end-user, and regions. Based on components, the 5G core market is categorized into solutions and services. Professional services and managed services are the further bifurcations of the services segment. In addition, the report also classified network functions segment into AMF, PCF, NEF, SMF, UDM, AUSF, UPF, NRF, AF, NSSF, and Others. Deployment model segment bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. Based on end-user, the report categorized it into telecom operators and enterprises.

North America is projected to Dominate Global 5G Core Market Growth

North America dominated the 5G core market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, and it is projected to continue to do so until the end of the forecast era. The United States held the maximum share in the North America 5G Core market, followed by Canada and Mexico. The United States has a sizable market share in North America, with prominent companies such as Affirmed Networks, Mavenir, Cisco, HPE, Oracle, and Casa Systems making major inroads. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific has the highest CAGR. Europe came in second place in terms of CAGR. Over the projected era, the digital transformation trend in business is expected to rise at a significant rate.

Browse the full“5G Core Market By Components (Solutions and Services), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), and By Network Functions (AMF, PCF, NEF, SMF, UDM, AUSF, UPF, NRF, AF, NSSF, and Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud and On-Premises), By End User (Telecom Operators and Enterprises): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-core-market

The Global 5G Core market is segmented as follows:

By Components:

Solutions

Services

By Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Network Functions:

AMF

PCF

NEF

SMF

UDM

AUSF

UPF

NRF

AF

NSSF

Others

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

