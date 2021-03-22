The Concerned Shareholders of Taronis Fuels Set the Record Straight

Sends Letter and Urges Taronis Shareholders to Provide Their Consents on the WHITE Consent Card

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Wetherald and Tobias Welo (together, the “Concerned Shareholders”, “we”, “our” or “us”), who owned more than 16.2% of the outstanding shares before the Board of Directors’ recent defensive and dilutive entrenchment maneuvers, today announced that they have sent a letter to the shareholders of Taronis Fuels, Inc. (OTCQB: TRNF) setting the record straight regarding their consent solicitation and the opportunity it presents the long suffering shareholders of Taronis to upgrade its board.



We urge Taronis stockholders to read the following letter and to vote only on the WHITE Consent Card. Voting the Taronis Green revocation card, even as a protest against Scott Mahoney and the rest of the Taronis Board, will cancel your previously cast vote to consent on the WHITE Consent Card. Only your latest dated card counts, so vote the WHITE consent card today!

You may view the embedded letter below:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7ade7a03-0535-4501-8470-28fbfba4ab93

Investors:

Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC

John Ferguson / Ann Marie Mellone

(212) 257-1311

info@saratogaproxy.com