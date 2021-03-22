Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,650 in the last 365 days.

FangDD to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 26, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Fangdd Network Group Ltd Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
   
Conference ID:  #2364238
   
Registration Link:  http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2364238
   

 Due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through April 3, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States: +1-646-254-3697
Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780
Replay Code: #2364238

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com/.

About FangDD
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China，operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 1,250,000 were on its platform as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
FangDD
Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: ir@fangdd.com 

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Phone: +1(646) 308-1649
E-mail: FangDD@icrinc.com 


You just read:

FangDD to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 26, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.