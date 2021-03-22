Central Nervous System Treatment Market to Reach USD 166.53 Billion with a CAGR of 9.4% by 2028; Rising Cases of Neurological Disorders to Propel Growth: states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Central Nervous System Treatment Market Research Report Are Biogen (Massachusetts, U.S) , Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S) , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) , Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland) , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S) , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel) , Sanofi (Paris, France) , Otsuka Holdings (Japan) ,Other Players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global central nervous system treatment market size is expected to reach USD 166.53 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The surge in chronic neurological illness among patients can have an impressive effect on the market growth in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Central Nervous System Treatment Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 81.67 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact: Massive Revenue Drop of CNS Drugs Amid COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has notably hindered the supply chain of CNS drugs in the market. The shifted focus towards R&D of COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines have caused immense loss to the CNS industry. Over-the-counter products such as analgesics and products such as anesthesia have experienced a major decline in sales. Nevertheless, the market is expected to bounce back to normalization post-pandemic. In addition, the increasing diagnosis rate of neurological disorders will simultaneously improve the prospects of the central nervous system treatment market in the forthcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/central-nervous-system-treatment-market-103973





Multiple Sclerosis to Hold Major Market Share

Based on the drug type, the market is divided into multiple sclerosis drugs, antipsychotic, anti-epileptic, antidepressants, psychostimulants, narcotic analgesics, non-narcotic analgesics, anesthetics, anti-Parkinson’s, sedatives, general anesthesia, and other CNS drugs. Multiple sclerosis held a central nervous system treatment share of 26.4% in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment is expected to hold a considerable share during the forecast period due to preference for treatment from hospitals. The retail pharmacy segment is expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing access to prescription drugs and discounts offered by retail pharmacy giants.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/central-nervous-system-treatment-market-103973





The report on the Central Nervous System Treatment Market reveals:

Complete analysis of all the sections in the market

Enlightening data and figures

Market trends and drivers

Meticulous information about prominent companies

Key development

Clinical Drugs Trials for Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis to Aid Business

The pipeline drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders are expected to foster the market's healthy growth during the forecast period. For instance, Lenabasum is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis. The drug is currently being evaluated for safety and efficacy by Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Moreover, in January 2019, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Inc. entered into a licensing agreement with Kaken to commercialize Lenabasum in Japan. In addition, the increasing number of patients with Parkinson’s disease will spur demand for improved treatment, which, in turn, will create opportunities for the central nervous system treatment industry.





Quick Buy - Central Nervous System Treatment Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103973





Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Augment Growth in Europe

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 38.25 Billion and is likely to experience a tremendous growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of prominent companies in the region. Furthermore, the U.S FDA is spreading awareness in public and healthcare professionals regarding the treatment and regulatory guidelines of CNS diseases. For instance, in 2018, the U.S FDA issued a draft guidance document for developing drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to the favorable reimbursement policies and high access to therapy through public healthcare providers such as the National Health Service (NHS) of the U.K.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population and evolving healthcare infrastructure. The higher prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to push the central nervous system treatment market growth in Asia Pacific.





Key Development:

August 2019: Kyowa Kirin, Inc. received U.S FDA approval for marketing of Nourianz indicated to treat patients experiencing ‘off’ episodes of Parkinson’s in the U.S.





The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Biogen (Massachusetts, U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Otsuka Holdings (Japan)

Other Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/central-nervous-system-treatment-market-103973





Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Overview of Regulatory Scenario Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Central Nervous System Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Anti-psychotic Anti-epileptic Antidepressants Psychostimulants Narcotic Analgesics Non-Narcotic Analgesics Anesthetics Anti-Parkinson’s Sedatives General Anesthesia Other CNS Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/central-nervous-system-treatment-market-103973





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Medical X-ray Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Static and Dynamic), By Technology Type (Analog and Digital), By Application (Dental, Veterinary, Cardiovascular Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral); By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies) and Forecast, 2020-2027

Point of care Ultrasound Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cart-based, and Hand-held), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026

Immunomodulators Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Immunosuppressant, Immunostimulants), By Application (Oncology, Respiratory, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



